Who Has the Most Champions League Appearances of All Time?
The players with the most Champions League appearances of all time have represented the biggest and best clubs in Europe's top competition.
Soccer's greats, from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Luka Modrić and Andrés Iniesta, have all lifted multiple UCL titles in their illustrious careers. Even players without a Champions League title in their trophy cabinet, including Zlatan Ibrahimović and Gianluigi Buffon, still enjoyed immense success in the competition.
Beyond skill, though, the players who dominated Europe had one thing in common—longevity. For years and years, the sport's best left everything out on the pitch in the pursuit of lifting the iconic Champions League trophy.
Check out the players who earned the most UCL caps in history.
Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Champions League appearances of all time with 183. The Portugal international recorded 59 caps with Manchester United, 101 with Real Madrid and 23 with Juventus.
In his 183 appearances, Ronaldo scored 140 UCL goals, the most in the competition's history. He also is tied with Messi for the most Champions League hat tricks (8) of all time. Before leaving Europe, Ronaldo topped the competition five times and was an integral part in Real Madrid's historic three-peat in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, Iker Casillas is the player with the second-most Champions League appearances. The goalkeeper earned 177 UCL caps throughout his career, representing Real Madrid 150 times and Porto 27 times in the Champions League.
All-Time Champions League Appearances: Full List
Appearances
Player
Club(s)
183
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus
177
Iker Casillas
Real Madrid, Porto
163
Lionel Messi
Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain
153
Thomas Müller
Bayern Munich
152
Karim Benzema
Lyon, Real Madrid
151
Toni Kroos
Bayern Munich, Real Madrid
151
Xavi
Barcelona
143
Manuel Neuer
Schalke, Bayern Munich
142
Raúl
Real Madrid, Schalke
142
Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla
141
Ryan Giggs
Manchester United
131
Luka Modrić
Tottenham, Real Madrid
130
Andrés Iniesta
Barcelona
129
Sergio Busquets
Barcelona
128
Gerard Piqué
Manchester United, Barcelona
125
Clarence Seedorf
Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan
124
Gianluigi Buffon
Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain
124
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
124
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United
123
Robert Lewandowski
Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona
Only seven players in Champions League history have played over 150 matches in the competition, and six of them are all Real Madrid or Barcelona greats: Ronaldo, Casillas, Messi, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Xavi.
Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller is the other player to round out the top seven. In fact, the German is the player with the most Champions League appearances for one club.
Müller is also one of just five players on the list to never represent Barcelona or Real Madrid; his current teammate Manuel Neuer, along with Manchester United's Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, and Gianluigi Buffon are the only players who amassed the most UCL appearances in history without playing for one of the Spanish giants.
Neuer and Müller, as well as Luka Modrić and Robert Lewandowski are the four players still competing in the UCL. Although Ronaldo's 183 appearances seems rather unreachable for everyone but Müller, they can still climb the list of greats as they continue their European careers.