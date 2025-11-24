SI

Who Inter Miami Play in the MLS Eastern Conference Final, All Possible MLS Cup Matchups

Inter Miami find themselves just two wins away from winning the 2025 MLS Cup.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami through the first two rounds of the MLS Cup playoffs.
Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami through the first two rounds of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Inter Miami are off to the Eastern Conference final of the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time in club history after defeating FC Cincinnati 4–0 on Sunday night.

While the No. 3-seed Herons were unlikely to host a playoff match at this stage of the bracket, they will get at least one more game at Chase Stadium, as they welcome No. 5-seed New York City FC on either Nov. 29 or 30.

In the hours after Miami punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference final, New York City FC did the same, upsetting the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union with a 1–0 win on the road at Subaru Park in Chester, PA.

Maxi Moralez, who turns 39 in February, scored the winning goal for NYCFC in the 27th minute and U.S. men’s national team goaltender Matt Freese stood tall with five saves, securing the clean sheet and sending manager Pascal Jansen’s side through to the conference final.

As unlikely as it was for NYCFC to reach the conference final this season as the No. 5-seed, the club has experience at this stage, especially with Moralez.

They last qualified for the conference final in 2022, where they lost to Philadelphia. The year prior, they won MLS Cup, beating the Portland Timbers in the final after defeating the same Philadelphia side for the Eastern Conference crown.

Moralez played a key role on both those runs and was the difference maker for his side once again on Sunday night, with NYCFC pulling off the tremendous upset after previously upsetting No. 4-seed Charlotte FC in the first round best-of-three series.

The Eastern Conference final is a single-elimination match, with the winner advancing to MLS Cup against the Western Conference champion.

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC Last Five Matches

Date

Result

Sept. 24, 2025

NYCFC 0–4 Inter Miami

Feb. 22, 2025

Inter Miami 2–2 NYCFC

Sept. 21, 2024

NYCFC 1–1 Inter Miami

Mar. 30, 2024

Inter Miami 1–1 NYCFC

Sept. 30, 2023

Inter Miami 1–1 NYCFC

Path to MLS Cup

Inter Miami - MLS Cup
How the MLS Cup playoffs bracket looks after Sunday night. / Courtesy of MLS

As the Eastern Conference final became official on Sunday night, five teams officially remained in the MLS Cup playoffs, with San Diego FC and Minnesota United set to face off in the Western Conference semifinal on Monday night.

However, of the two remaining Eastern Conference teams, only Inter Miami have the possibility of hosting MLS Cup on Dec. 6. Should NYCFC advance, they would visit the Western Conference champion due to their final points total in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps await either San Diego or Minnesota in the Western Conference final after defeating Son Heung-min’s LAFC in the Western Conference semifinal.

All Possible MLS Cup Matchups

  • San Diego FC vs. Inter Miami
  • San Diego FC vs. New York City FC
  • Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New York City FC
  • Minnesota United vs. New York City FC

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

