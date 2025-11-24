Lionel Messi Becomes First Player in MLS History to Record Remarkable Feat
Lionel Messi continued making history in the 2025 MLS season, setting two new career milestones as Inter Miami trounced FC Cincinnati 4–0 to advance to the Eastern Conference final for the first time in club history.
The 38-year-old scored a goal and three assists to help the Herons come out on top at TQL Stadium on Sunday night. Messi’s tally puts him atop the leaderboard for the most goal contributions in a single MLS Cup playoffs campaign.
Through four postseason matches under Javier Mascherano, the forward now has six goals and six assists to his name after recording five goals and three assists in the Round One best-of-three series against Nashville SC.
With his outstanding offensive output, Messi also hit a new personal milestone, reaching 1,300 goal contributions in all competitions through his 1,135 matches at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and with the Argentina men’s national team.
On Sunday, Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a headed finish on a cross from Mateo Silvetti, before pulling strings through the rest of the night for a Tadeo Allende brace and a goal for Silvetti.
The Barcelona legend now has 11 goals and 11 assists in his last seven matches, contributing to all but three of the Herons’ goals in that span. Messi is averaging a goal contribution every 28.6 minutes.
The night brought his total for 2025 to 43 goals and 28 assists in 47 matches across all competitions, already enough to win the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.
Lionel Messi’s Record-Breaking Season for Inter Miami
Competition
Goals
Assists
Games
MLS Regular Season
29
19
29
FIFA Club World Cup
1
0
4
Concacaf Champions Cup
5
1
7
Leagues Cup
2
2
4
MLS Cup playoffs
6
6
4
Total
43
28
47
By pushing his team past difficult opponents and to another round, Messi also continues his playing time with longtime friends and teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who are set to retire once Miami close out the playoffs, which they hope will be with a trophy.
Now, he seeks the record for the most goals in a single MLS Cup playoffs, currently held by Carlos Ruiz, who scored eight in the 2002 postseason with the LA Galaxy.
Others to score six goals in a postseason include Raúl Díaz Arce, Roy Lassiter, Robbie Kean and Dejan Joveljić; the latter did so in last year’s MLS Cup championship with the LA Galaxy.
Previously, Miami had never won a playoff round, but Messi has now led them through two. They will face either the Philadelphia Union or New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final. Should they advance, they would meet one of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, San Diego FC or Minnesota United on Dec. 6 for MLS Cup.