Who is Astin Mbaye? The NYRB Starlet on His Way to AC Milan
Just a day after his 16th birthday, Astin Mbaye looks as though he'll be an AC Milan player.
A product of the New York Red Bulls’ MLS Next Academy, the center-back reportedly inked a deal with the Serie A giants on Thursday, according to Fabrizio Romano, making him the latest young North American player to bring his exciting talents to Europe.
In doing so, he would join the same club as U.S. men's national team stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, both preparing for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals.
While Mbaye finds himself set for a big move, soccer has not always been a competitive sport for him. Only during the COVID-19 pandemic did he join the Cedar Stars Academy and begin to thrive as a pre-teen defender, eventually establishing himself as a center back.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Raised in New Jersey, he’s been a key prospect within the Red Bulls’ Academy for several years. He thrived with the U15 Red Bulls at key tournaments, including the highly touted Generation Adidas Cup and MLS Next Fest, where he was also among the tournament’s leading attacking contributors.
After making a quick impression with the Red Bulls youth programs, he found his way into U.S. youth national team setups, representing his nation six times at the U15 level, including at the December 2023 UEFA Developmental Tournament, where he scored against Scotland. He’s recently been called up to the U16 level as well.
He is also eligible for Senegal but has yet to represent the nation at any level.
At just 16, he becomes the latest young star in American soccer, joining the likes of Philadelphia Union's 15-year-old and future Manchester City player, Cavan Sullivan, who made his 2025 MLS debut last weekend.
Outside of playing, he’s looked up to defender Thiago Silva, who played for AC Milan from 2009-2012 before moving to Paris St. Germain and Chelsea to wrap up his European career.
Mbaye is not expected to join AC Milan’s first team. However, he could see minutes for Milan Futuro, the club’s U23 side in Serie C, or in other areas of the AC Milan Academy system.