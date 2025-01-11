SI

Who Is Rio Ngumoha? The Youngest Player to Start For Liverpool

The 16 year-old Londoner became Liverpool's youngest ever starter in the team's 4-0 FA Cup win vs. Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Joel Mians

Rio Ngumoha, at 16 years and 135 days, became the youngest Liverpool player to start a match in the club's history on Saturday.
Rio Ngumoha, at 16 years and 135 days, became the youngest Liverpool player to start a match in the club's history on Saturday. / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Rio Ngumoha made history on his Liverpool debut, becoming the youngest player to start a competitive match in the club's history in the team's 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday, aged just 16 years and 135 days.

The teenage forward, whose senior debut at Anfield lasted 71 minutes before he was taken off by head coach Arne Slot, is the second youngest player ever to play for the Reds, 130 days older than Jerome Sinclair, who made his debut in September 2012, aged 16 years and five days old.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE


Ngumoha was born in London on August 29, 2008, and joined Chelsea's academy at age eight. He rose through the Blues' academy age groups and scored in the final of Chelsea's victorious U17 Premier League Cup campaign last April.

In September last year, the teenager left west London in controversial circumstances to join Liverpool, entering the club's academy, and has primarily appeared for the under-18 and under-19 teams this campaign in the U18 Premier League and UEFA Youth League.

Ngumoha, who also has three international appearances for England's under-17 team predominantly plays as a left winger, but has been lauded for his versatility as an attacker. While at Chelsea, his playing style drew comparisons to Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala, who was also a Chelsea youth player before his family moved to Germany in 2019.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot praised Ngumoha in his post-match interview with ITV Sport, after electing to give the 16-year-old his senior debut on Saturday. The Dutchman said: "He did well. There were a few moments where the fans could see why we think he's a talent. He is good in one-v-one situations.

"He showed a bit more in the first half than in the second half. It is nice to get your debut and get the win. It is a special day for him."

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Joel Mians
JOEL MIANS

Joel is a freelance football writer, still trying not to let Arsenal matches affect his mood in his mid-20s. He knows far more than he should about football well before he was born.

Home/Soccer