Rio Ngumoha Smashes Liverpool Record With Historic Goal vs. Newcastle
When it seemed that Liverpool were going to squander a two-goal lead against 10-men Newcastle United, an unlikely hero appeared: 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha.
Ngumoha entered the match in stoppage-time with St. James’ Park in an absolute frenzy trying to power the Magpies to victory. Unquestionably a hostile environment to come into for any player, let alone one making his Premier League debut.
Yet, when the night looked darkest for the Reds, Ngumoha announced himself after a dazzling preseason. A sweet passing sequence from Liverpool saw Moahmed Salah send in a cross from the right. Dominik Szoboszlai smartly let the ball roll through his legs towards the back post as Ngumoha arrived unmarked. The teenager didn’t hesitate and fired a shot that tucked into the far post, winning the match for Liverpool.
Liverpool players rushed to celebrate with Ngumoha, who salvaged three immense point for the Premier League champions. However, the goal itself carries even more significance.
At 16 years and 361 days old, Ngumoha is now the youngest Premier League goalscorer in Liverpool’s storied history, overtaking Michael Owen for the recognition. Furthermore, Ngumoha is now the fourth youngest goalscorer in competition history, only behind James Vaughan, James Milner and Wayne Rooney—the latter beat Ngumoha by one day.
Earlier this year, Ngumoha became the youngest player ever to start for Liverpool in a competitive match. The 16-year-old was included from the start in the Reds’ 4–0 win vs. Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.
Ngumoha stole headlines over the summer for his stellar performances in preseason. He scored twice and bagged an assist in four tune-up matches, making his case for a larger role in Arne Slot’s side.
There’s no question the young winger has shown incredible potential. After his late game heroics vs. Newcastle, Ngumoha lived up to his hype and could potentially feature more regularly for Liverpool in the near future.