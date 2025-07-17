Who is Sverre Nypan? Manchester City Announce 18-Year-Old Norwegian Talent
Manchester City's busy summer transfer window continues, with the club completing the signing of Sverre Nypan from Norwegian side Rosenborg.
Other Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Aston Villa were interested in making the move for Nypan, but in the end, Man City landed the 18-year-old for a reported fee of around €15 million (£12.9 million, $17.3 million), a record sale for Rosenborg. Nypan inked a five-year contract with the Cityzens on Thursday.
Nypan is an exciting young midfielder, capable of playing as a deep-laying playmaker or in a more advanced role. However, he's also been deployed on the wings and as a centre forward. He made his professional debut at just 15 years of age and went on to accumulate 70 appearances for Rosenborg, scoring 14 goals and assisting another 11.
“I am incredibly happy and proud to have joined Manchester City,” Nypan said. “It’s a dream for any young footballer to become part of this club and to join such a group of world class talent.”
“I am still very young with a lot to learn but the chance to be coached by Pep Guardiola, the best manager in the world, will only help me to become a better player.”
Nypan is a regular in Norway's youth national teams and many consider him one of the most promising young gems in European football.
“Sverre is an exciting young player that the club has been monitoring for quite some time now,” Manchester City Director of Football Hugo Viana said. “We feel that he already has numerous standout qualities but that at only 18 years of age, he is only going to continue to improve.”
It's true that City Football Group have been following Nypan closely recently. During the last January transfer window, reports coming from Spain indicated that Man City's sister club Girona were interested in Nypan. Six months later, he's joining the blue side of Manchester.
Nypan will join fellow Norwegians Erling Haaland—who he shares an agent with—and Oscar Bobb at City. He's the club's fifth signing of the summer after Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.
Given City's stacked squad and wealth of alternatives in midfield, it seems likely that Nypan could be loaned out this coming season to get regular minutes and continue his development. Regardless of what happens in 2025–26, City view Nypan as someone who will play an important role for them in the future.