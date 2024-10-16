Who is the Fastest Player in the Premier League?
The Premier League is home to some of the greatest athletes on the planet.
It's no secret that clubs all across the world look to fill their squads with quick players to assists on both ends of the pitch. Players with a bit of pace are required to capitalize in transition on counter attacks—see Pedro Neto and Anthony Gordon.
However, the ability to track back and break up counter attacks on the defensive end is also vital, especially if a team is deploying a high defensive line like Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur. 34-year-old England international Kyle Walker is still quick but doesn't crack the top 10 fastest players in the league this season that's dominated by attacking players.
Here are the top 10 fastest players in the Premier League, according the league's official website.
Top 10 Fastest Players in the 2024–25 Premier League Season
- Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)—23 mph (37.12 km/h)
- Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest)—22.23 mph (35.9 km/h)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)—22.2 mph (35.74 km/h)
- Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur)—22.17 mph (35.69 km/h)
- Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)—22.1 mph (35.57 km/h)
- Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)—22.04 mph (35.48 km/h)
- Cameron Archer (Southampton)—22.04 mph (35.47 km/h)
- Pedro Neto (Chelsea)—21.99 mph (35.4 km/h)
- Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion)—21.98 mph (35.38 km/h)
- Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)—21.96 mph (35.35 km/h)
Who Was the Fastest Player in the Premier League Last Season?
Tottenham's speedy van de Ven was the fastest player in the 2023–24 Premier League season, his first season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The former VfL Wolfsburg player clocked a top speed of 23.2 mph (37.38 km/h) in Spurs' 3–2 win over Brentford on Jan. 31, 2024—which was also the fastest speed ever recorded in the league beginning in the 2020–21 season.
Van de Ven's lightning-quick speed is key to Ange Postecoglou's approach at Tottenham as he's often seen sweeping up loose balls at the back to deny opposing teams the chance at a counter.
Walker previously held the record for the fastest player in the league's history at 23.1 mph (37.12 km/h) before van de Ven's record-breaking sprint against the Bees.