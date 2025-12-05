Who is USMNT Playing at the 2026 World Cup?
The United States men’s national team learned its fate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the first 48-team World Cup was drawn in Washington, D.C.
Headlined by Christian Pulisic and other top-tier players, the USMNT has plenty of hope heading into the first World Cup on home soil since 1994, and can hold confidence after ending 2025 on a three-match win streak.
Currently ranked 14th in the FIFA Rankings, manager Mauricio Pochettino will look to get the best out of his roster, with hopes of advancing deep into the knockout stages, bolstered by the power of the home crowds.
Here’s everything you need to know about the USMNT'S draw results in Group D.
Pot 1: United States (Concacaf)
- FIFA World Ranking: 14
- Elo World Ranking: 32
- How they qualified: Automatic host qualification
- Previous World Cup Appearances: 11
- Key player: Christian Pulisic
- Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Pot 2: Australia (AFC)
- FIFA World Ranking: 26
- Elo World Ranking: 30
- How they qualified: Top two of their third-round group in the AFC qualification.
- Previous World Cup appearances: 7
- Key player: Jackson Irvine
- Manager: Tony Popovic
Last match vs. USMNT: USMNT 2–1 Australia (October, 14, 2025)
Pot 3: Paraguay (CONMEBOL)
- FIFA World Ranking: 39
- Elo World Ranking: 21
- How they qualified: Top six finishers in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying
- Previous World Cup Appearances:
- Key player: Diego Gómez
- Manager: Gustavo Alfaro
Last match vs. USMNT: USMNT 2–1 Paraguay (November 15, 2025)
Pot 4: UEFA Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye or Romania)
The winner of the UEFA Playoff C route will be determined in the March international window.
USMNT'S 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Schedule
Date
Match
Venue
City
June 12, 2026
USMNT vs. Paraguay
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
June 19, 2026
USMNT vs. Australia
Lumen Field
Seattle
June 25, 2026
USMNT vs. UEFA C
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Round
Dates
Group Stage
June 11– 27
Round of 32
June 28–July 3
Round of 16
July 4–7
Quarterfinals
July 9–11
Semifinals
July 14–15
Final
July 19