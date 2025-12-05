SI

Who is USMNT Playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Every USMNT game takes place on home soil.

Christian Pulisic will lead the U.S. men's national team into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The United States men’s national team learned its fate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the first 48-team World Cup was drawn in Washington, D.C.

Headlined by Christian Pulisic and other top-tier players, the USMNT has plenty of hope heading into the first World Cup on home soil since 1994, and can hold confidence after ending 2025 on a three-match win streak.

Currently ranked 14th in the FIFA Rankings, manager Mauricio Pochettino will look to get the best out of his roster, with hopes of advancing deep into the knockout stages, bolstered by the power of the home crowds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the USMNT'S draw results in Group D.

Pot 1: United States (Concacaf)

Mauricio Pochettino
  • FIFA World Ranking: 14
  • Elo World Ranking: 32
  • How they qualified: Automatic host qualification
  • Previous World Cup Appearances: 11
  • Key player: Christian Pulisic
  • Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Pot 2: Australia (AFC)

  • FIFA World Ranking: 26
  • Elo World Ranking: 30
  • How they qualified: Top two of their third-round group in the AFC qualification.
  • Previous World Cup appearances: 7
  • Key player: Jackson Irvine
  • Manager: Tony Popovic

Last match vs. USMNT: USMNT 2–1 Australia (October, 14, 2025)

Pot 3: Paraguay (CONMEBOL)

  • FIFA World Ranking: 39
  • Elo World Ranking: 21
  • How they qualified: Top six finishers in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying
  • Previous World Cup Appearances:
  • Key player: Diego Gómez
  • Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Last match vs. USMNT: USMNT 2–1 Paraguay (November 15, 2025)

Pot 4: UEFA Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye or Romania)

The winner of the UEFA Playoff C route will be determined in the March international window.

USMNT'S 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date

Match

Venue

City

June 12, 2026

USMNT vs. Paraguay

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles

June 19, 2026

USMNT vs. Australia

Lumen Field

Seattle

June 25, 2026

USMNT vs. UEFA C

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Round

Dates

Group Stage

June 11– 27

Round of 32

June 28–July 3

Round of 16

July 4–7

Quarterfinals

July 9–11

Semifinals

July 14–15

Final

July 19

BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

