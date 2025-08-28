Who Are Liverpool Playing in 2025-26 Champions League?
Liverpool have discovered their eight league phase opponents for the 2025–26 Champions League as they seek to win the competition for the seventh time in their history.
The Reds topped the league phase last season but were unceremoniously dumped out of the competition by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16. The Premier League champions will expect to go further this term.
Liverpool have an exceptional record in Europe and have already won the Champions League twice since the turn of the century. Can Arne Slot add another European title to the club’s overflowing trophy cabinet?
Here are Liverpool’s league phase opponents for 2025–26.
Full List of Liverpool’s Champions League 2025–26 League Phase Opponents
Club
Country
Pot
Real Madrid (H)
Spain
1
Inter (A)
Italy
1
Atlético Madrid (H)
Spain
2
Eintracht Frankfurt (A)
Germany
2
PSV Eindhoven (H)
Netherlands
3
Marseille (A)
France
3
Qarabağ (H)
Azerbaijan
4
Galatasaray (A)
Turkey
4
There will be an Anfield return for Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid visit Liverpool for the second successive season. The Reds’ other Pot 1 opponents are last term’s Champions League runners-up Inter, with a difficult trip to San Siro ahead of Slot’s side.
Liverpool will host Atlético Madrid in a challenging clash and their other Pot 2 adversaries are Hugo Ekitiké’s former club Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frenchman will return to his former home in the league phase.
Cody Gakpo’s former side PSV Eindhoven are on the horizon for the second season running, although this clash comes at Anfield. A trip to Marseille, now under the watch of Roberto De Zerbi, will be far from simple.
The Reds face Azerbaijani side Qarabağ from Pot 4 but have avoided the lengthy trip across Europe. However, they will have to make an unwanted journey to Galatasaray in Turkey.
2025–26 Champions League: Full League Phase Schedule
Matchday
Date
Matchday 1
September 16-18, 2025
Matchday 2
September 30-October 1, 2025
Matchday 3
October 21-22, 2025
Matchday 4
November 4-5, 2025
Matchday 5
November 25-26, 2025
Matchday 6
December 9-10, 2025
Matchday 7
January 20-21, 2026
Matchday 8
January 28, 2026