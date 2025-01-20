Who Liverpool Should Target to Replace Mohamed Salah?
Liverpool are in pole position in the Premier League title race and the UEFA Champions League league phase, due in large part to a Ballon d'Or worthy season so far by Mohamed Salah.
However, behind all the early season success, Salah's possible departure at the end of the season looms large. The Egyptian has voiced his frustrations over Liverpool's handling of his contract renewal publicly, even admitting that they are far away from reaching an agreement, with only six months to go before his current deal expires.
With fellow core pieces Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also facing a similar uncertain fate with their respective expiring contracts, there's a real possibility Salah is living his final days in Merseyside.
At 32-years-old, Salah is having arguably the best season of his career. He has 21 goals and 17 assists through 29 games in all competitions, making it virtually impossible for Liverpool to find a replacement that can replicate that output.
Nevertheless, Liverpool will surely be assessing all options for the upcoming season, including contingency plans for Salah's departure.
Here's three targets Liverpool could consider to replace their "Egyptian king"
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
1. Rodrygo
Liverpool should be all over Real Madrid's, Rodrygo. The Brazilian has emerged as one of the best wingers on the planet, but has played second fiddle to Vinícius Júnior, Karim Benzema and even Jude Bellingham during his time with Los Blancos.
Kylian Mbappé's arrival to the Santiago Bernabéu last summer adds another attacker ahead of Rodrygo on the depth chart. The Brazilian could eventually become the odd man out, which is crazy to say considering there's few wingers in the world that match his quality.
Rodrygo is perhaps not yet at Salah's level, but he's close and more importantly, he's almost a decade younger. Liverpool should see the 24-year-old winger as their number one option to replace Salah. With the Reds, Rodrygo could continue to blossom into his prime years and become a core piece for the foreseeable future.
2. Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele's been considered as one of the most technically gifted wingers for the better part of the last decade. Although he's never reached the heights that were expected of him—at least consistently—there's still few wingers in the world with his raw quality.
Dembele could be on his way out at PSG. He's had run-ins with manager, Luis Enrique in the past that have cost him playing time. The club just signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in perhaps the biggest move of the January window and Bradley Barcola is a young and exciting player that will merit more and more minutes.
Liverpool could target a move for Dembele. At 27-years-old, he's still has plenty left to offer and could slide in perfectly as Salah's replacement. Liverpool were interested in a move for the Frenchman back in 2021, so rekindling that interest could be the way to go.
3. Bryan Mbeumo
Less of a household name but a rapidly improving player with plenty of Premier League experience. Bryan Mbeumo has been a difference maker for Brentford this season. Playing primarily from the right wing, he's in the top five in the Premier League golden boot race.
In only 21 league games, Mbeumo has 13 goals, already surpassing his previous season high of nine. The Cameroon international has the ability to play from the wing but also to drift centrally and play as a second striker, something Salah-esque.
At 25-years-old, Mbeumo seems poised for a move to a bigger club. Liverpool would be replacing Salah by adding already one of the most prolific attackers in the Premier League. Sadio Mané arrived from Southampton and became one of the best players in the world for Liverpool. Although it would be premature to put Mbeumo in that category, the Reds could be wise to follow their own, successful example.