Who Are Man City Playing in 2025–26 Champions League?
Manchester City are looking to make amends in the Champions League this season.
Since European glory crowned a historic treble for the club in 2022–23, City haven’t been beyond the last eight of the Champions League.
Last season, Pep Guardiola’s team struggled through the inaugural league phase, only managing to win three of their eight games and scraping into the knockouts with a 22nd place finish. Unseeded in the knockout play-off round, they were subsequently dumped out by perennial foe Real Madrid.
But 2025–26 is a fresh start for a new look City squad and the European goal begins again with eight opponents to navigate in this opening round.
Full List of Man City’s 2025–26 Champions League Opponents
Team
Country
Pot
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Germany
1
Real Madrid (A)
Spain
1
Bayer Leverkusen (H)
Germany
2
Villarreal (A)
Spain
2
Napoli (H)
Italy
3
Bodø/Glimt (A)
Norway
3
Galatasaray (H)
Turkey
4
Monaco (A)
France
4
City cannot seem to get away from Real Madrid. A trip to the Santiago Bernabéu marks the fifth season in a row the clubs will have faced each other.
A reunion at the Etihad Stadium with Kevin De Bruyne, who signed with Napoli following his release at the end of last season, also awaits in what stands to be a tough league phase, overall, includes Galatasaray, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and current La Liga leaders Villarreal.
Away trips to Monaco and Bodø/Glimt represent challenges too, especially because the latter could entail playing inside the Arctic Circle in the depths on winter, depending on the fixture list.
2025–26 Champions League: Full League Phase Schedule
The exact fixture list will not be confirmed until Saturday, August 30. But UEFA has long since confirmed the dates of each mathday in this season’s league phase.
Round
Date
Matchday 1
September 16–18
Matchday 2
September 30, October 1
Matchday 3
October 21–22
Matchday 4
November 4–5
Matchday 5
November 25–26
Matchday 6
December 9–10
Matchday 7
January 20–21
Matchday 8
January 28