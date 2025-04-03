Who Should Arsenal Replace Gabriel With for Real Madrid?
Arsenal's injury woes just won't seem to go away this season.
The club confirmed Thursday that star defender, Gabriel, suffered a hamstring injury against Fulham and is out for the rest of the season. "Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation program, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season," Arsenal said in a statement.
The news comes as a major blow given Arsenal's biggest games of the season are on the horizon: the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. Mikel Arteta will have to figure out his best defensive line in the wake of Gabriel's absence against an attack boasting Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Here's who could, and should, replace Gabriel in Arsenal's lineup come Real Madrid.
Jakub Kiwior
Polish international Jakub Kiwior replaced Gabriel in the first half against Fulham and was okay. But, outside of a decent spell at left back last season, that word perfectly sums up Kiwior's time at Arsenal: just okay. He's had his ups and downs, but the team notably looks shakier in defense when he's out there. Last season against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, he was overwhelmed against the likes of Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane.
As well, he's a big downgrade in the set piece department both attacking and defending compared to Gabriel. He's the other, first team natural center back fit which could push Arteta to use him, but there are better options.
Ben White
Ben White has missed most of this season through injury which has allowed Jurrien Timber to flourish at right back. Still, he's one of Arsenal's best defenders when available and was a crucial piece in the Gunners' first two title challenges under Arteta. And, better yet, he has experience playing center back after doing so in his first season at Emirates Stadium.
He played as the right-sided center back though, next to Gabriel, which could push Arteta to use Kiwior given he's left-footed. If White is fit, he's an option to go into right back as well allowing the top option to slot next to Saliba on the left.
Jurrien Timber
If anyone is going to partner Saliba, it should be Timber. Though, his fitness is also up in the air after picking up an apparent knee injury against Fulham as well. After going to ground in the first half following a challenge on Raul Jimenez, Timber received treatment and continued on. He played another 30 minutes in the second half before coming off with the team physio.
It's worth monitoring if he makes the squad on Saturday against Everton. If he does, even if he doesn't start, Timber should be the top option in defense. If White isn't fit, Arteta can still slide Timber next to Saliba and move Thomas Partey into right back. That would allow him to either drop Mikel Merino back into midfield allowing for a natural front line of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka. A front line that Gunners fans would say was their best in the Arteta era.
Or, Arteta can leave his makeshift striker up top, leave Trossard on the bench as a super sub and bring Jorginho in for Partey. There are options for Arteta, as long as White or Timber are fit, but he can't afford a tactical misstep against the greatest team in Champions League history.