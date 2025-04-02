Will Gabriel and Jurrien Timber be Available for Arsenal vs. Everton and Real Madrid?
Gabriel suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against Fulham on Tuesday calling into question his availability for Everton on the weekend and the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.
"Gabi felt something in his hamstring, we don't know how big that is and with Jurrien as well, he was already struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue and at some point he couldn't, so, that's the downside to it," Mikel Arteta said in his post-match press conference.
Timber's injury, Arteta confirmed, was related to his knee. He received treatment in the first half after a putting in a challenge on Raul Jimenez, but was able to continue. He completed the first 45 and played for another 30 minutes before coming off. Arteta notably has kept his squad's injury news close to his chest, but the scenes from Tuesday won't dissuade fans' anxiety heading into the Champions League.
Gabriel and Timber have been Arsenal's two best defenders this season even with players like William Saliba in the team. Losing one, let alone two, would be a major blow before facing a Real Madrid side featuring Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.
Considering Timber continued, it's worth monitoring his availability against Everton. If he's on the bench, there's a chance he's available for Real Madrid. If not, that's where things get dicey. Arsenal have dealt with injuries all season, but losing two key defenders could tip the scales even more in Madrid's favor.
Possible Replacements for Jurrien Timber
Ben White would be the natural option to come in, but his availability is also up in the air after missing the squad against Fulham. He could also fill in at center back like he did in his first season for the Gunners.
In the case he's not available, Thomas Partey will likely be called upon to deputize. He has experience playing against Los Blancos from his time at Atletico Madrid, but it mostly came as a midfielder. As such, Mikel Merino would drop back into midfield relieved of striker duties.
Possible Replacements for Gabriel
If Timber is okay, then he likely becomes the top option to pair Saliba. If not, then it's likely Jakub Kiwior comes into the side. The Polish international has fallen down the depth chart despite being a key contributor last season at left back. Or, if Ben White is able to go, he could come in for Gabriel as well with Partey shifting to right back.
Declan Rice has also deputized at center back, but it's unlikely Arteta completely upsets the balance in midfield even though Gabriel usually has the freedom to join the build-up in attack.