‘Sense of Unease’—Why Alexander Isak Has Moved Out Amid Transfer Uncertainty
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak moving out of the house he has lived in since joining the club in 2022 is reported to have no connection to his desire to leave.
The 25-year-old remains heavily linked with a potentially British record transfer to Liverpool in what remains of the summer window, although Newcastle would have to sign a replacement before sanctioning such a deal—the Magpies recently saw prime target Benjamin Šeško pick Manchester United instead.
But Isak’s home life has been turbulent away from the pitch for much longer than the transfer saga has been bubbling away. The Daily Mail report the Swede has moved out of the luxury rental property he was paying £7,000 ($9,497) each month for, on account of being left with what he described as a “sense of unease” following a burglary—that he likened to an “attack” in April 2024.
Isak’s car was stolen during the robbery, which happened while he was out of the house, as well as an estimated £78,000 ($105,825) worth of jewellery and cash. The property lease was due to be renewed this summer, coincidentally at the same time as Isak has made clear his desire to leave Newcastle amid Liverpool interest, and the newspaper claims to have been informed by neighbours that it was always his intention to move out following the burglary.
The former Real Sociedad striker, who said he didn’t have any problems when he first moved into the area, isn’t the only Newcastle player to have been targeted by criminals in such a way. The club has even invested in monitored alarms systems and security patrols after a “spate” of other burglaries.
Isak, Newcastle’s top scorer in each of the last two seasons, is still training separately from his teammates and will sit out the opening game of 2025–26 against Aston Villa. He has even reportedly threatened that he will never play for Newcastle again.