Report: Newcastle Rocked by Fresh Alexander Isak Transfer Stance
Alexander Isak is reportedly adamant he will never play for Newcastle United again even if a dream transfer to Liverpool does not go through before this summer’s deadline.
It emerged late last month that Isak had turned down the offer of a new contract at Newcastle in the hope of pursuing a move away from St James’ Park this summer. What has followed is an increasingly ugly saga which has seen Isak forced to train away from the rest of the squad
Liverpool have failed with a bid of £110 million ($147.8 million) but are believed to be prepared to submit an improved offer if Newcastle soften their stance over a sale. As of now, the Magpies have acknowledged Isak cannot return to the squad but remain determined to keep hold of the Sweden international.
Isak is keen to make the move to Liverpool this summer, but even if he does not get the chance to head to Anfield, The Athletic claim he is adamant his time as a Newcastle player is over.
If Newcastle refuse to sell him this summer, Isak is prepared to maintain his current stance and does not want to return to the squad, let alone play for the club again.
It is alleged that Isak informed Newcastle last summer that he planned for the 2024–25 season to be his last with the Magpies, who refused to offer him a new contract at the time amid concerns over the Premier League’s financial rules.
That being said, the report notes some close to the situation have denied this conversation happened, instead arguing Isak was always planning to discuss his future, and even a new contract, this summer.
Isak is said to have informed manager Eddie Howe of his desire to leave the club two weeks before the season ended and then reiterated his stance once the season had come to a close. Things only ramped up publicly when Isak was not included in Newcastle’s pre-season squad this summer.
Newcastle are still looking for a suitable replacement for Isak. They fell short to Manchester United in pursuit of Benjamin Šeško, having missed out on Liam Delap, João Pedro and Hugo Ekitiké earlier in the window, but continue to pursue other targets. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is among those under consideration.