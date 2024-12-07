Why Alexis Mac Allister Isn't Playing vs. Everton
As injuries begin to pile up for Liverpool, Arne Slot will also be without one of his most trusted midfielders against Everton.
Liverpool has enjoyed a near-perfect run of form to kick off the 2024–25 season. The Reds sit atop the Premier League and Champions League standings, and have suffered just one defeat across all competitions. A hectic stretch of matches is coming up for Slot's side, though, and Liverpool's next test comes against the Toffees at Goodison Park.
Not only will Slot already be without the injured Alisson, Ibrahima Konaté, Conor Bradley, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota, but he also cannot call upon Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine is serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation after picking up his fifth of the Premier League season in Liverpool's 3–3 draw with Newcastle United.
Mac Allister was one of five Liverpool players that entered the referee's book at St. James' Park. The 25-year-old's late challenge on Fabian Schär will ultimately keep him off the pitch in the Merseyside derby.
Losing Mac Allister is a blow for the Reds, but Curtis Jones is a worthy replacement for the Argentine. The England international has slotted alongside Ryan Gravenberch multiple times this season and is in fine form. Jones scored Liverpool's opening goal against Newcastle and the club's winner against Chelsea.
Even without Mac Allister, Liverpool will like its chances against a struggling Everton side. Sean Dyche's men only have only secured three Premier League victories this season and sit in 15th place with just 14 points.
Slot's men must be careful not to look past their rivals, though, especially after Everton managed a 2–0 victory over the Reds at Goodison Park last season. The Toffees will be eager to collect three points against Liverpool at the Old Lady before saying goodbye to their iconic stadium.