Why Are There No Premier League Games This Weekend? Mar. 1-2
The Premier League title race is heating up as Liverpool took a commanding 13-point lead over Arsenal midweek, but it's also take a backseat this weekend as the FA Cup resumes. Fans might be wondering why there aren't any Premier League games this weekend after an exciting round of games on Wednesday.
The FA Cup resumes this weekend with the full slate of fifth round games taking place. The Football Association in England set specific weekends for the fifth round and quarterfinals, so there will be no Premier League games while those rounds take place.
As such, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea won't be in action this weekend as they were already knocked out of the tournament.
Fans will have to wait until next weekend to see what twists and turns arise in the title race.
FA Cup 2024–25 Fifth Round: Full List of Games
Here is the full draw for the fourth round of the 2024-25 FA Cup:
- Preston North End vs. Burnley
- Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City
- Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace vs. Millwall
- Manchester United vs. Fulham
- Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
- Bournemouth vs. Wolves
- Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle
- Exeter City or Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town
When is the FA Cup Quarterfinals Draw?
The quarterfinals draw will take place Sunday, Mar. 2 after the conclusion of Manchester United vs. Fulham.