When is the 2024-25 FA Cup Quarterfinals Draw?
Just sixteen teams remain in this year's FA Cup competition, but after this weekend's slate of fixtures the field will be cut in half to eight.
The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well heading into the fifth round. Of the 'big six' Premier League teams, just Manchester United and City remain in the competition. The two sides met in the final last year with the former coming out on top under Erik ten Hag. The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all been bounced from the competition opening up an avenue for Pep Guardiola's team to claim a trophy, Ruben Amorim to win a cup in his first season or a new team to lift the trophy in recent history.
The FA Cup quarterfinals draw will take place this Sunday, Mar. 2, following the conclusion of Manchester United vs. Fulham. The draw will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK. Just one fixture, Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town, will remain in the fifth round so the winner of that game will be drawn preemptively.
Outside of Leicester City's win in 2020-21, big six sides have dominated the competition. Could this be the year a team embraces the momentum of the cup and goes on to have a special day at Wembley Stadium? Time will tell, but business is picking up as we near the quarterfinals.
FA Cup 2024–25 Fifth Round: Full List of Games
Here is the full draw for the fourth round of the 2024-25 FA Cup:
- Preston North End vs. Burnley
- Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City
- Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace vs. Millwall
- Manchester United vs. Fulham
- Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
- Bournemouth vs. Wolves
- Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle
- Exeter City or Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town