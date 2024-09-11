Why Arsenal Can't Wear Its Home Shirt in the North London Derby
The first north London derby of the Premier League season sees Tottenham Hotspur face off against Arsenal -- but with a twist.
In years past, Tottenham has worn its usual white shirts, navy short and navy socks while Arsenal donned red shirts, white shorts and red socks. However, for the first time in nearly four decades, only one team will line up this weekend in its traditional colors.
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the league decided that Arsenal's home contains "too much white" and thus creates a kit clash with Spurs' white shirts, according to the team's website. Compared to Arsenal's home shirt of last season, this year's home shirt does appear to have more white on the sleeves and on the sides but it still seems a little far fetched to deem it a kit clash.
Instead of its traditional red tops, Arsenal will take the pitch this Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with its black away kit.
Arsenal looks to tack on another win in the new away shirt against its bitter rival after defeating Aston Villa on the road.
Since Arsenal have to wear its away shirt for the first north London derby of the season, Tottenham in turn will wear a different shirt for the second meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Jan. 14.
While the game will have a different aesthetic on the pitch, it still shouldn't take away from what will be a hotly contested tie.