Why Arsenal Have Signed Noni Madueke—and Why Doubting Fans Should Be Excited
Arsenal have entered the summer transfer window with aggressive intent off the back of third third-straight second-place finish in the Premier League.
They may not have the silverware to boot, but Mikel Arteta’s side have undeniably evolved into one of Europe’s most formidable units. Their success has been built off sturdy defensive foundations, and two seasons ago, in particular, they were able to overwhelm the majority of teams going forward, too.
2024–25 was a season of regression, however. They scored 21 fewer goals in the Premier League compared to 2023–24, contributing to Liverpool’s serene triumph. Mitigating factors were at play, of course, but Arsenal ultimately didn’t set themselves up for success in the transfer market.
Rejuvenating Arteta’s frontline has been a key point of focus for new sporting director Andrea Berta, especially after deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi were wrapped up. There have been links galore, with supporters dreaming of Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze to complement their inevitable striker addition, which looks to be Viktor Gyökeres.
While the aforementioned moves would struggle to split opinion, Arsenal’s acquisition of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke most certainly has. There was a petition among the club’s supporter base with a growing list of signatures protesting the deal. However, those unconvinced should be more bullish over the Englishman’s prospects in north London.
What Noni Madueke Brings to Arsenal
Madueke slander is generally based on sub-par aesthetics. The winger certainly isn’t the most fluid of operators, and he can often look a bit clumsy when attempting to take his man on.
However, that’s not to say the Englishman isn’t effective as a dribbler. Madueke might not be nuanced, but he’s a distinct threat when there’s green grass ahead of him in transition. According to FBRef, Arsenal’s new man ranked in the 99th percentile of all attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries per 90 minutes (6.81) last season.
His willingness to take a man on offered respite from Chelsea’s sterile possession play that dominated much of Enzo Maresca’s debut season, and Madueke also scored seven times in the Premier League. He’s a winger who’s able to get himself into some excellent positions, and a 14-minute hat-trick at Wolverhampton Wanderers showed how efficient he can be in front of goal, but Madueke often infuriates in the final third. His seven league goals came from an xG of 9.6.
He’s far from the finished article, but Madueke does finally supply Arsenal with ample cover for Bukayo Saka, whose significant hamstring injury sustained last December was at least partly caused by Arteta’s over-reliance on him. The Englishman will not displace Saka, but a congested 2025–26 schedule means Madueke will get opportunities to play down the right-hand side.
He can also play on the left, and Arsenal are yet to upgrade their options down that flank this summer.
Without the ball, Madueke defends astutely and Arteta will appreciate the effort he puts in out of possession. While Maresca said midway through the season that the winger “must work more” before he was left out of the squad for Chelsea’s Boxing Day defeat at home to Fulham, it was the Englishman’s performances in training that sparked criticism from the manager, not his on-pitch output.
How Noni Madueke Compares to Arsenal’s Wingers
Madueke is likely to arrive as Saka’s second in-command, but there’s scope for the winger to earn starts down the left. So we’ll also compare him to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’s Premier League outputs last season.
Madueke (seven) finished with a goal fewer than both Martinelli and Trossard (eight), but he did outscore Saka, who spent several months on the sidelines. Unlike the Englishman, Arsenal’s two left wingers were able to outperform their xG, and they proved to be more efficient in front of goal than Madueke.
The 23-year-old, for example, scored 0.09 goals per shot and 0.23 goals per shot on target. Martinelli (0.15 and 0.33) and Trossard (0.11 and 0.38) both required fewer shots to score. Saka’s numbers (0.08 and 0.23) were uncannily similar to Madueke’s.
The new arrival certainly has room to grow as a playmaker, as he’s failed to record more than four assists in a single league campaign during his senior career. Madueke notched three last season. Saka recorded 10, although many came from set-pieces, while Martinelli (four) and Trossard (seven) also bettered Madueke’s tally.
Arsenal’s wingers were asked to cross the ball more than Madueke, who recorded just 0.35 crosses into the penalty area per 90 minutes last season. Trossard averaged a similar number, but his role last season was more fluid and less predicated on touchline wing play. Martinelli (0.59 crosses p90) and Saka (0.63) were more cross-heavy. Madueke recorded the fewest ’key passes’—defined by FBRef as a “pass that leads directly to a shot”—than the Arsenal trio per 90 minutes, but notched more shot-creating actions p90 than Martinelli and Trossard.
Madueke was the second-highest volume dribbler out of the four, with only Saka attempting more take-ons per 90 than his new teammate (4.69 to 4.51). Saka’s success rate was also slightly higher at 45.6% compared to Madueke’s 44.1%. Martinelli completed just 30.3% of his dribbles last season.
With Arsenal typically facing up against deep-lying defences, there were fewer counter-attacking opportunities for their wingers to enjoy, while less respect was paid to a Chelsea team with another new manager in charge. Teams felt like they could get at the Blues, which left the likes of Madueke more chances to run amok in transition. While Saka topped the Arsenal triumvirate with 5.00 progressive carries per 90, Madueke recorded 6.81.
How Arsenal Fans Have Reacted to the Move
Arsenal supporters have undoubtedly been taking aback by the club’s pursuit of Madueke, and much of the slander focuses on what the Englishman’s signing could prevent them from doing this summer.
When you consider the fees that are being dished out for similar Premier League talent, the amount Arsenal are paying for a 23-year-old England international doesn’t appear extortionate. Nevertheless, £52m is hardly a bargain, and some fear that Madueke’s arrival will hinder their pursuits of more desirable targets. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze are also on Arsenal’s radar.
If Madueke is signed in addition to the aforementioned pair, few would have an issue over the signing. More would come around to the idea even if one of Rodrygo or Eze joins, too.
Some complaints focus on the selling club, with Arsenal once again conducting business with London rivals Chelsea. The pair seemingly boast an amicable off-pitch relationship, with the Gunners buying the likes of Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling (loan) off the Blues in recent windows. The mixed success of Chelsea exports in north London has many questioning the move. If Madueke was that good, why would the Blues be content with selling him to a major rival?
Scepticism over the deal is fair, but #NoToMadueke and petitions in a bid to prevent the move are merely hyperbolic and entitled nonsense. The winger is not the finished article, but he’s 23 with plenty of time to grow. Arsenal have required high-quality Saka cover for years, and they’re finally getting it in Madueke. The England international’s versatility and willingness to work defensively will be appreciated by his new boss, as will the winger’s capacity to increase Arsenal‘s counter-attacking threat.
If this signing fails to compromise their pursuits of Rodrygo or Eze, it’s hard to justify the outrage.