Arsenal Announce Noni Madueke Signing, Shirt Number Confirmed
Arsenal announced the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as the latest signing this summer transfer window for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.
The England joins Arsenal from Premier League and London rival Chelsea after making 92 appearances in all competitions for the Blues. Madueke has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the Gunners after the two clubs reached a deal on an initial fee of £48.5 million ($65.5 million). The transfer is expected to reach a total of £52 million ($70.6 million).
Madueke posted a farewell message to Chelsea and their supporters ahead of the announcement, which saw Mikel Arteta warmly welcome Arsenal’s new No. 20 to the club. “Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League,” Arteta told the club’s official website.
“At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni’s performances up close in recent seasons, we’re really excited he is joining us.
“Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away. His arrival will really improve our squad—we’re all thrilled to have him here. From all of us, welcome Noni and welcome to your family.”
Madueke won the UEFA Conference League as a Chelsea player last season and featured during the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Madueke was granted permission to leave the Chelsea camp early before the Blues went on to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the final.
Across his 92 appearances for the Blues, he scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions. He made 72 appearances off the right while making just nine as a left winger.