Martin Zubimendi Explains Why he Chose Arsenal Despite Real Madrid Interest
Martin Zubimendi revealed that he “set his sights” on a move to Arsenal this summer, despite intense speculation surrounding a potential switch to Real Madrid.
The in-demand former Real Sociedad midfielder had previously been on the cusp of agreeing a move to Liverpool last year only to abruptly end all negotiations. Zubimendi explained that snub as a “selfish” decision made to ensure that he harnessed his game in the more familiar and forgiving environment of San Sebastián.
One year on, Zubimendi had decided that it was time to leave his boyhood club. Arsenal’s admiration—which has existed for at least 12 months—remained, but now Real Madrid were also thought to be interested. The appointment of Xabi Alonso, an idol for his Spanish compatriot who he worked with in Real Sociedad’s B team, was considered to be another factor in Madrid’s favour.
However, Zubimendi only had one destination in mind. “Once I made the decision to leave, I set my sights on Arsenal because I think their style of play is a good fit for me,” the 26-year-old revealed following the completion of a transfer which could cost as much as £60 million ($81.9 million).
“It’s a young, highly motivated and ambitious team,” Zubimendi continued. “They have shown their potential recently, and I believe the best is yet to come. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. [Sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and [manager] Mikel [Arteta] took excellent care of me, leaving me with no doubts whatsoever.
“This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for; one I wanted to make. Of course, it’s a big change, but I’m ready to get started.”
While Arteta didn’t get a buildup as lofty as Alonso’s, he is also from the same Basque province as Zubimendi. “We have a lot in common,” Arsenal’s latest recruit revealed. “We come from the same city and played for the same teams. We’ll have something to talk about off the pitch, I’m happy about that.”
Zubimendi will also be familiar with his ex-Real Sociedad teammates Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino, alongside compatriot David Raya. “I’m happy to be here with them,” the Spain international beamed. “It’s important because it will make the transition much easier for me, and I’m sure they’ll be a great help.”