Why Barcelona’s Camp Nou Return Has Been Delayed Again
Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou has been delayed yet again, with the Catalans playing their next home match against Real Sociedad at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Montjuïc instead.
The $1.5 billion refurbishment to Barcelona’s iconic home started in June 2023 and their comeback has been postponed on several occasions already.
The Joan Gamper Trophy match with Como during pre-season had been penciled in for Barça’s return, but that deadline was missed, and Hansi Flick’s side have also been forced to play their opening two La Liga home games at the Estadi Johan Cruyff—the venue usually used by the club’s women’s team and reserves.
There were hopes that Barça’s Camp Nou homecoming would be against Real Sociedad in La Liga this Sunday, but the city council have now confirmed that the fixture will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys—the 55,000-seater arena at which Barcelona have played in recent seasons.
Safety Concerns Behind New Barcelona Delay
“We have spotted different elements that need to be fixed and have an impact in the safety and security of the stadium,” Sebastia Massague, chief of civil protection, told a city council meeting on Tuesday.
“Some of those elements are in the access routes to the stadium, to ensure all the fans can attend at the stadium.”
It had already been revealed that La Blaugrana’s Champions League meeting with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain on October 1 was to be played on Montjuïc, with club officials and supporters forced to continue the agonizing wait for Camp Nou’s re-opening.
Playing at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys also comes at a major financial cost to Barça. Not only are they losing revenue from added seats at the renovated Camp Nou, they are required to pay the city council between €300,000 ($353,000) and €900,000 ($1.1 million) to use the stadium.
Elena Fort, Barça’s vice-president, has confirmed the club usually pay around €500,000 ($588,000) to use the venue, adding an extra motivation to make the return to Camp Nou as swiftly as possible.
Girona could now be Barcelona’s first opponents when Camp Nou does re-open—their La Liga clash is slated for Oct. 18.