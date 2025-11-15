Why Barcelona’s Camp Nou Return Has Still Not Been Signed Off
Barcelona’s wait to learn whether they can host next week’s fixture with Athletic Club at Camp Nou goes on after a scheduled council meeting over the current condition of the stadium was reportedly pushed back.
While Barça already have permission to reopen Camp Nou, their current license restricts them to a capacity of around 26,000 and the finances on offer in their temporary home, Montjuïc’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, meant the La Liga side chose to delay their return until an improved license is granted.
After hosting a public training session in front of 23,000 fans as a test event, Barcelona have confidently proclaimed their belief that they will soon be permitted to open up another stand in Camp Nou and increase the capacity to over 45,000, at which point they would formally return to their famous home.
A home fixture against Athletic Club on Nov. 22 has been earmarked as the planned return date, but MARCA state Barcelona are still in the dark as to whether they will be back at Camp Nou.
The decision was expected on Friday but the city council will now meet on Monday to reach a final verdict.
Barcelona Face Race Against Time Over Camp Nou Return
Even if Barcelona receive the upgraded license on Monday, there is no guarantee they will be cleared to face Athletic Club at Camp Nou.
Once the license is awarded, Barcelona must then apply to La Liga for approval to change the venue of the fixture, currently slated for Montjuïc amid the uncertainty over Camp Nou. There is no guarantee that decision will be made in time.
Thankfully, Barcelona fans may not have to wait much longer to get back into Camp Nou as, even if the Athletic deadline is missed, Hansi Flick’s side are at home to Alavés one week later and would likely be able to make that their official homecoming.
It is stressed that Barcelona are supremely confident of being awarded the license, leaving the date of their Camp Nou return in the hands of La Liga.