Why Declan Rice Isn't Playing for Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Arsenal face Liverpool on Sunday, May 11 at Anfield needing points to secure their spot in the Champions League next season, but they'll be doing so without their best midfielder.
Declan Rice is out for Arsenal because of injury, the club announced in their team news. As such, Mikel Merino drops into his preferred position in midfield with Leandro Trossard leading the line. The severity of Rice's injury was not revealed, but Arsenal can ill afford to lose him for the final two games of the season against Newcastle United and Southampton.
Arsenal Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3)
- GK: David Raya
- LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
- CB: Jakub Kiwior
- CB: William Saliba
- RB: Ben White
- CM: Thomas Partey
- CM: Martin Odegaard
- CM: Mikel Merino
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli
- ST: Leandro Trossard
- RW: Bukayo Saka
"Him and Jurrien are not fit. Declan couldn't even train so he's injured unfortunately and couldn't make the game," Mikel Arteta said in the pre-match build-up.
After being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals, the Gunners are playing for just UCL requalification. Arsenal have a one point lead over Newcastle United for second place with their 37th league game coming against the Magpies next week at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners still have the best defensive record in the league conceding 31 goals this season, but losing Rice could jeopardize their runner-up finish for the third consecutive season. They'll want to finish the Premier League season strong regardless after another trophy-less campaign under Arteta.