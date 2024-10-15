Why Emiliano Martinez Isn't Playing for Argentina vs. Bolivia
Gerónimo Rulli is in between the sticks tonight for reigning FIFA World Cup and Copa América champions Argentina against Bolivia—and not its usual starter Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez.
That's because Martínez is suspended for the second-straight match as part of a two-match suspension handed out in late September. The Aston Villa shot-stopper was suspended for Argentina's October World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia after "violating principles of fair play" in the September international break.
After Argentina's 3–0 triumph over Chile on Sept. 5, Martínez made a suggestive gesture with a Copa América replica trophy like he did in the moments following the 2022 World Cup final win over France.
The 32-year-old stayed in the spotlight after Argentina's next match on Sept. 10, a 2–1 defeat to Colombia where Martínez shoved a camera out of the way in frustration at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
La Albiceleste were unable to get past Venezuela without Martínez in net as Rulli conceded a header from José Salomón Rondón in a 1–1 draw in subpar playing conditions. Rulli is set to make just his sixth appearance for Argentina and the former Ajax goalkeeper hopes to keep a clean sheet against a Bolivia side that doesn't have the same attacking firepower that Venezuela has.
Argentina will hope to return to winning ways and snap its two-match winless run to remain at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table and ahead of Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil. Martínez will be available for selection for his national team beginning in November for Argentina's matches against Paraguay and Peru.