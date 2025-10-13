Why Erling Haaland Has Been Sent Home From Norway Squad
Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has named Manchester City striker Erling Haaland among those released from his squad over the weekend to offer him some much-needed rest.
Haaland kept Norway’s perfect start to World Cup qualification intact at the weekend with a hat-trick in a 5–0 victory over Israel. His second goal on the night was his 50th for Norway, reaching the half-century mark faster than any other player in the last 53 years.
The Man City striker will not get the chance to add to his tally this month, however, as he was dismissed by Solbakken ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against New Zealand.
Fortunately for City fans, Haaland’s return to the club is not down to any fitness concerns. Instead, Solbakken has offered all his overworked stars the chance to rest, rather than compete in a friendly match.
“Everyone who has played a lot in the Champions League was told to go home, except Patrick Berg who refused to go home,” the Norway boss revealed. “Everyone who has played regularly with midweek matches, or had some minor problems.”
News of Haaland’s absence came as a relief to New Zealand boss Darren Bazeley, who added: “I don’t know if it’s disappointing not to play against him, but it will be easier. He is a great goalscorer, when he is not on the pitch they are not as good.”
Haaland will get the chance to rest his legs ahead of City’s return to domestic action, which begins on Saturday with a visit from Everton.
The 25-year-old is enjoying a stellar start to the season, with 12 goals in nine appearances and failing to find the back of the net in just one game—a 2–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in late August.
Nine of Haaland’s strikes have come in the Premier League, opening a clear lead in the Golden Boot race already. Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo sits behind on six, ahead of Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony and Brentford’s Igor Thiago on four.