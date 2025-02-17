Why Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup Game vs. Sporting KC Was Rescheduled
Inter Miami announced their opening Concacaf Champions Cup game against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 19 with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Concacaf made the decision to push back the first leg of the series in Round One because of adverse weather conditions expected to affect the Kansas City area. Citing significant snow accumulation, the match was pushed back 24 hours in order to prioritize fan and player safety. All tickets purchased for Tuesday, Feb. 18 will be valid for entriy on Wednesday.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
While pushing back the match 24 hours delays Miami's competitive debut under Javier Mascherano, fans are excited to see what the Argentine manager brings to the Herons. Inter Miami completed an unbeaten preseason defeating Sporting San Miguelito and Olimpia while drawing with Club America, Universitario and Orlando City.
READ: How to Watch the Concacaf Champions Cup
Inter Miami is one of 10 MLS teams participating in the 27-team competition as Lionel Messi and company search for more silverware. On top of the hunt for an MLS Cup, Miami should be a favorite to go deep in the Champions Cup.
Check out our ultimate guide to the Concacaf Champions Cup here.