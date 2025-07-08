Why Joao Pedro Didn't Celebrate His First Chelsea Goal
João Pedro opened his Chelsea account with an absolute screamer in the Club World Cup semifinals vs. Fluminense in his first start with the club. However, the 23-year-old Brazilian didn't celebrate his first goal for the Blues.
Pedro began the attacking action with a ball recovery before playing Pedro Neto through down the wing. After the Portuguese's cross was cleared, the ball fell to Pedro outside the box and the former Brighton man fired a perfect curling shot to the far post to give Chelsea the lead in the semifinals.
Some Chelsea players such as Neto reacted in disbelief after such a stunning goal, others ran towards Pedro to celebrate, but the new signing simply put his hands in the air. Instead of celebrating, he was asking for forgiveness to Fluminense fans.
Pedro is a product of El Flu's academy. He made his professional debut with the Rio de Janeiro club early in 2019 and played a full season there, scoring 10 goals in 37 appearances before signing for Watford in Jan. 2020.
As fate would have it, after a successful stint with Watford and later with Brighton, Pedro moved to Chelsea and his first start came against his childhood club.
“No, I don't think so,” Pedro said pre-match when asked if he would celebrate if he scored vs. El Flu. “It’s not about trying to end anyone’s dream, but I have to do my job. I need to do my work. Of course, I’m very grateful for everything Fluminense has done for me, but I can’t stop doing my job.”
Fluminense fans might've been heartbroken by the goal, but Chelsea fans will be ecstatic for what they've seen about their new striker in during his first minutes as a Blue and his goal could send Enzo Maresca's side to the Club World Cup final.
