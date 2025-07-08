Why Joao Pedro Didn't Celebrate His First Chelsea Goal

18' João Pedro, are you serious?! ⚽💥



First start, first goal, and it’s against his old club! Chelsea 1-0



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLUCHE pic.twitter.com/FCGpBnlBnc