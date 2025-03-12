Why Julian Alvarez's Penalty Didn't Count Against Real Madrid in the Champions League
The Madrid derby in the Champions League needed penalties to decide a winner with Los Blancos advancing to the quarterfinals, though an instance after Julian Alvarez's penalty sent fans into a state of confusion.
The Argentinian striker stepped up to take Atletico Madrid's second penalty of the shootout. He slipped on his follow through, but the ball rifled into the top of the netting to equalize the scoring. Though, as Fede Valverde stepped up to take Real Madrid's third penalty, there was some commotion at the halfway line between players. The referee stopped Valverde from taking his chance as VAR reviewed Alvarez's penalty.
Why Didn't Julian Alvarez's Penalty Count Against Real Madrid in the Champions League?
After further review, Alvarez had touched the ball with both feet disallowing his penalty. The infraction meant Atleti were down in the shootout. Though Jan Oblak saved Lucas Vazquez's attempt, a miss from Marcos Llorente and a strike from Antonio Rudiger secured Los Blancos' spot in the quarterfinals.
After a tense two legged affair, Real Madrid found a way in the end to advance as Kylian Mbappe eyes his first Champions League trophy.
Next up is a meeting with Arsenal in the quarterfinals.