2025 Champions League Quarterfinals: Dates, Format, Teams
The 2025 Champions League quarterfinals feature eight of Europe's best teams still competing for the most coveted trophy in club soccer.
The new format of the Champions League pitted European giants against one another right out of the league phase. From Real Madrid eliminating Manchester City to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain's enthralling tie, the Champions League knockout phase playoffs and round of 16 already delivered must-see fixtures. The good news is more are on the way.
The eight teams still standing are now gearing up for the quarterfinals. The road to Munich takes a brief hiatus for the March international break, but then the competition returns in full force.
2025 Champions League Quarterfinals: Dates
Here's when the 2025 Champions League quarterfinals are set to unfold:
- First Leg: Tuesday, Apr. 8 and Wednesday, Apr. 9
- Second Leg: Tuesday, Apr. 15 and Wednesday, Apr. 16
The full schedule for the quarterfinals will be revealed on Mar. 13.
2025 Champions League Quarterfinals: Format
The 2025 Champions League quarterfinals feature four matches played across two legs. Once again, the team with the highest aggregate score at the end of the second leg will advance to the next round of the competition.
If the aggregate score is tied, extra time and possible even a penalty shootout will determine which club advances to the semifinals.
Yellow card suspensions are also still in play throughout the quarterfinals. If a player receives their third or fifth yellow card of the tournament, then they must serve a one-match suspension. Yellow cards do not reset until the conclusion of the quarterfinals.
Check out the full knockout stage bracket to see all possible quarterfinal fixtures.
2025 Champions League Quarterfinals: Teams
Take a look at every team that has punched its ticket to the 2025 Champions League quarterfinals:
- Barcelona/Benfica
- Bayer Leverkusen/Bayer Munich
- Inter Milan/Feyenoord
- Liverpool/Paris Saint-Germain
- Lille/Borussia Dortmund
- Arsenal/PSV Eindhoven
- Aston Villa/Club Brugge
- Atlético Madrid/Real Madrid