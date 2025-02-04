How Many Games Will Kylian Mbappe Miss for Real Madrid With a Calf Injury?
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Kylian Mbappé has joined the long list of Real Madrid players sidelined due to injury.
Ahead of Real Madrid's action-packed schedule, featuring matches against Atlético Madrid and Manchester City, Ancelotti revealed that his superstar number nine is dealing with a calf hematoma. The news comes just days after Mbappé was the victim of a dangerous tackle from Espanyol's Carlos Romero that conversely only ended with a yellow card.
Despite taking an extra recovery day after Los Blancos' 1–0 defeat to Espanyol, Mbappé is not fit to play. The 26-year-old now joins Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba in the infirmary.
Unlike his teammates' injuries, though, Mbappé's calf issue is not expected to keep him out of action for very long.
Mbappé will likely just miss one match for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been ruled out of Real Madrid's clash with Leganes on Feb. 5 and will not travel with the squad. Los Blancos will have to punch their ticket to the Copa del Rey semifinals without Mbappé on the pitch.
All signs point to Mbappé being ready for the Madrid derby on Feb. 8. He is already back in training and would have to suffer a setback to miss out on the all-important La Liga fixture.
The France captain was injured for the first meeting between the rivals in September, but is in line to lead Real Madrid's attack against Diego Simeone's men. Looking forward, there is no doubt that Mbappé will be available for Los Blancos' Champions League knockout phase playoff tie with Manchester City.