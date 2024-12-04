Why Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo Aren't Playing vs. Arsenal
Lisandro Martínez and Kobbie Mainoo missed out on a trip to the Emirates, leaving Manchester United without two of its starters against Arsenal.
Ever since Manchester United parted ways with Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have enjoyed a fine run of form that saw them go from 13th to ninth place in the Premier League standings. To keep improving its record under Ruben Amorim, United must take at least a point from Arsenal without Martínez and Mainoo in the team.
Both players are serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Martínez and Mainoo each picked up their fifth yellow card of the 2024–25 Premier League season at the weekend in United's 4–0 victory over Everton.
The return of Harry Maguire gives Amorim a reliable defender to deploy in his back three in place of Martínez. Without Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes will slot in alongside Manuel Ugarte in the middle of the park.
Mainoo got the nod against Everton in his first appearance since suffering a muscle injury that kept him off the pitch for just under two months. The England international received a yellow card in the 49th minute for bringing down Dwight McNeil just outside his own box.
Martínez found himself in the referee's book two minutes later after he impeded Beto from getting on the end of what could have been a potential chance. The Argentine started 11 of United's 13 Premier League matches this season, but now will be forced to watch his team take on the second-place Gunners.
Arsenal has yet to suffer a defeat against a "Big Six" club in the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta's men managed draws with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, and snagged a victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
The Red Devils will have to be at their best to record a positive result against Arsenal at the Emirates just one month before the two teams meet again in the third round of the FA Cup.