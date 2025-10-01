Why Max Dowman Isn’t in EA Sports FC 26
Max Dowman is already tipped for superstardom as he continues to enjoy a breakout season with Arsenal.
The 15-year-old offered glimpses of his gargantuan potential during pre-season and has already been regularly used from the bench by Mikel Arteta early in the 2025–26 campaign. The sky truly is the limit for Arsenal’s newest wonderkid.
Supporters eager to utilise Dowman’s talent and potential in the recently released EA Sports FC 26 will be disappointed, however, with the precocious teenager not featuring in the game’s database.
So, why is Dowman not in EA FC 26?
Why Is Max Dowman Not in EA FC 26?
Dowman's absence from the latest iteration of the game comes down to his age. As a general unwritten rule, EA FC don’t include players under the age of 17 given they are ineligible to sign professional contracts as per FIFA’s and the United Kingdom’s rules and regulations.
Dowman is not the only high-profile name to be omitted from recent releases of EA FC, with Lamine Yamal not featuring in EA FC 24 as he was under 17 at the time.
He’s also not the only notable absentee from this year‘s game. Neymar is perhaps the most surprising name not in the database, with the iconic Santos forward unavailable as the Brazilian divisions are not included in EA FC 26.
Raphaël Varane, Dries Mertens, Roberto Firmino and Amel Majri are among others missing from the game, too.
When Will Max Dowman Be Added to EA FC?
With Dowman not turning 17 until December 31, 2026, the Arsenal starlet won’t feature in EA FC 26 at any point in the game’s cycle. He will also be too young to be included in the initial database of EA FC 27, with the game’s release—almost certainly at the end of September or start of October—coming prior to his 17th birthday.
However, as has been the case with players in recent years, Dowman could be included in the winter update for EA FC 27. With the youngster developing at remarkable speed, he could be handed an impressive rating on his debut in the game.