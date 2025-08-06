Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Playing for Inter Miami vs. Pumas UNAM
Inter Miami will have to get past Pumas UNAM in their Leagues Cup Phase One finale without Lionel Messi.
Javier Mascherano confirmed Messi is out of Wednesday night’s all-important fixture. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner sustained a minor muscle injury in his right leg during the Herons’ 2–2 draw with Necaxa and is not available to play against Pumas UNAM.
Inter Miami did not specify a timeline for Messi’s return, but Mascherano and the club are optimistic the Argentine will not be stuck on the sidelines for a lengthy layoff.
“I spoke to him. Well, the club issued a statement that was very clear. It’s a slight injury, within the bad news, it’s good news,” Mascherano said in his pre-match press conference.
“We don't like to estimate a return, especially in Leo’s [case]. He usually recovers very well from injuries and above all, normally does with speed.”
Until Messi makes his return, Inter Miami will have to find a way to advance to the Leagues Cup knockout stage without their best player. The Barcelona legend leads the Herons with 24 goals across all competitions, and also has nine assists to his name.
The pressure will be on Luis Suárez to break out his scoring slump and carry the Herons’ attack against a Liga MX side that has kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches.
The good news for Inter Miami is that Maximiliano Falcón is eligible to play in the Phase One finale after his controversial red card was rescinded.
As long as Mascherano’s men secure a win in regulation against Pumas UNAM, they will punch their tickets to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, set to kick off on Aug. 19 and 20.