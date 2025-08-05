Inter Miami Receive Huge Selection Boost Ahead of Leagues Cup Phase One Finale vs. Pumas
Inter Miami will have Maximiliano Falcón available for their Leagues Cup Phase One finale against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday after the player’s red card was rescinded.
Falcón was initially shown a red card in the 17th minute against Necaxa last time out. The Uruguayan defender looked to shield the ball from Diber Cambindo as the Necaxa player tried to run onto a through ball, and a coming together prompted the referee to show a red card.
The decision added insult to injury after Lionel Messi was substituted just 10 minutes into the game with what the club called a minor muscle injury.
The Herons went on to draw 2–2 with their Liga MX opposition in regulation, winning the ensuing penalty shootout to secure a bonus point in hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage. Losing Falcón could have spread an already thin Herons defense perhaps too far, but the 28-year-old could be in line to start their Phase One finale against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday at Chase Stadium.
“Inter Miami CF submitted a claim before the Leagues Cup 2025 Disciplinary Committee to rescind the red card issued to player Maximiliano Falcón,” Inter Miami said in a statement on social media.
“The Committee determined, based on Chapter XIII of the Leagues Cup Tournament Regulations, to rescind the red card. Therefore, the player will be eligible to participate in the upcoming match, and the Fair Play Table will be adjusted.”
Messi, on the other hand, remains a doubt for the game. The Argentine’s return will “depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment,” per Inter Miami.
Even with the signing of Rodrigo De Paul, Inter Miami’s chances of lifting a second Leagues Cup in three years takes a massive hit if Messi doesn’t return this tournament.