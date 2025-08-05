How Many Games Will Lionel Messi Miss for Inter Miami With a Muscle Injury?
Lionel Messi is in for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury, leaving Inter Miami without their captain for the immediate future.
The fans at Chase Stadium held their breath when Messi went down just seven minutes into the Herons’ Leagus Cup clash with Necaxa. The Argentine awkwardly collided with two defenders in the early stages of the match and was forced to exit the game after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.
Inter Miami confirmed Messi suffered a minor muscle injury in his right leg and the forward’s return is depandant on his “clinical progress and response to treatment.”
Although the injury is not expected to keep Messi out of action for a lengthy period, he is still set to miss important matches for Inter Miami.
Leagues Cup Matches Lionel Messi Will Miss for Inter Miami
Javier Mascherano confirmed Messi will miss at least one Leagues Cup game. The Inter Miami boss revealed his captain is out for the Herons’ Phase One finale against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Aug. 6.
Should Inter Miami advance to the knockout stage, Messi would have two weeks to recover from injury before the competition’s quarterfinal fixtures kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 19. It is unknown whether Messi will make it back in time to feature in the potential knockout match.
In the case of a possible setback for Messi, he could also miss out on the Leagues Cup semifinals on Tuesday, Aug. 26, barring Inter Miami make it that far in the tournament.
Mascherano is optimistc about a quick recovery for Messi, though: “It’s a slight injury, within the bad news, it’s good news. He usually recovers very well from injuries and above all, normally does with speed.”
Date
Potential Game Messi Will Miss
Aug. 6
Pumas UNAM (Leagues Cup Phase One)
Aug. 19
Leagues Cup quarterfinals
Aug. 26
Leagues Cup semifinals
MLS Matches Lionel Messi Will Miss for Inter Miami
Mascherano and Inter Miami have yet to weigh in on Messi’s status for the Herons’ upcoming MLS matches. Only one week seperates the date of Messi’s injury and the club’s clash with Orlando City on Sunday, Aug. 10, though, making the superstar a doubt for the game.
The Eastern Conference side then plays LA Galaxy on Saturday, Aug. 16. Even if Messi is only sidelined for two weeks, he would still miss the opportuntiy to play against the defending MLS Cup champions.
Next up for the Herons is a trip to the nation’s capital to face off with D.C. United on Saturday, Aug. 23. Should Inter Miami want to excercise caution with their best player and potentially save him for the latter stages of the Leagues Cup, Messi could be rested for the MLS match, even if he has already returned from injury.
Date
Potential Game Messi Will Miss
Aug. 10
Orlando City (A)
Aug. 16
LA Galaxy (H)
Aug. 23
D.C. United (A)