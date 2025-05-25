Why Is Mikel Arteta Not on the Touchline for Arsenal vs. Southampton?
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta won’t be on the touchline for the Gunners’ final-day encounter away at Southampton on Sunday afternoon while he serves a suspension.
The north Londoners are all but assured of a third successive second-place Premier League finish after a Declan Rice strike helped them to victory over Newcastle United last time out. However, given the expectations in preseason, 2024–25 has been a campaign of disappointment for Arsenal domestically.
Arteta’s prioritisation of Champions League glory combined with an array of key absences through injury allowed Liverpool to stroll to the league title. Arsenal are likely to end the season 12 points adrift of the champions, with 15 fewer points than they mustered last term.
Still, Arteta’s backing remains close to universal. While the manager isn’t blameless for his side’s underwhelming season, many have offered sympathy given the circumstances the Spaniard was forced to navigate.
Arsenal’s campaign concludes at St. Mary’s, but they won’t have the demanding presence of Arteta on the touchline.
Mikel Arteta’s Premier League Suspension Record
Mikel Arteta is suspended for Sunday’s clash at Southampton after picking up his third yellow card of the Premier League season against Newcastle last weekend.
The Arsenal manager was booked for delaying the restart by referee Simon Hooper after leaving his technical area and passing the ball, which had gone out of play for a throw-in, back onto the pitch while Newcastle right back Emil Krafth was preparing to restart play with another ball.
Arteta’s discipline has often come under scrutiny since taking the Gunners job back in 2019, and the Spaniard has previously been vocal in his criticisms of the Premier League’s officiating. He was the joint-most booked manager in the division last season, picking up five yellow cards along with Roberto De Zerbi. However, the Arsenal boss has mellowed out somewhat this term.
Seven managers, including two who have lost their jobs, have picked up more bookings than Arteta in 2024–25. Andoni Iraola, Fabian Hürzeler and Julen Lopetegui collected five each, while Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca and Steve Cooper all earned four.
Arteta will serve his one-game ban on the final day and will be eligible to return to the touchline for the opening game of Arsenal’s 2025–26 season in August.
In his absence, Albert Stuivenberg will likely be the most prominent presence in the away dugout at St. Mary’s.