Why is Phallon Tullis-Joyce Not in the USWNT SheBelieves Cup Roster?
When the U.S. women's national team (USWNT) roster for the upcoming 2025 SheBelieves Cup was announced, there was a shock when head coach Emma Hayes named just two goalkeepers.
Those goalkeepers were Jane Campbell, of the Houston Dash, and Mandy McGlynn, of the Utah Royals. Not listed amongst the 23-player squad was Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.
Despite not making the roster, Tullis-Joyce will travel to the USA to participate as a training player in Hayes' group. However, due to her status as a training player, she cannot be rostered or feature in the matches unless there is an injury to either Campbell or McGlynn.
Why did Hayes name just two goalkeepers?
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Hayes explained that she felt it was more important to have an extra outfielder than an extra goalkeeper. The logic being there will be more physical demand on the outfielders to rotate.
"We are facing three excellent teams with three very different styles and the tournament will be a great test to see who can perform against world-class players, but to see that, we need to give them opportunities," Hayes said.
“With many players at the beginning of their club preseasons, we’ll be patient with them but at the same time, we’re going to maximize the time we have together."
There are 16 players in the squad based in the National Women's Soccer League, which is currently in the middle of pre-season and due to begin its 2025 season on March 14.
It is rare to see the USA or other top nations go into an international match with only two goalkeepers on the matchday roster, even if it is uncommon to see all three goalkeepers feature during the window.
Why isn't Tullis-Joyce in the 23-player roster?
In the wake of Alyssa Naeher's retirement, one of Hayes' top tasks is finding a successor to the USWNT goalkeeping legend. Of course, with no tournament soccer in 2025, and qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup not until next year, there is plenty of time to experiment.
Tullis-Joyce is highly regarded due to her exemplary performances for Manchester United this season in the English Women's Super League. She has conceded the fewest goals of any goalkeeper in the league (five), and is ranked first for save percentage (90%) and post-shot expected goals +/- (+7.4).
Still, for now the other goalkeepers in the pool are ahead of her in the pecking order.
Campbell, the 2023 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, may only have eight caps, but has been in and out of the USWNT for the past eight years. The 29-year-old's reaction-saves and athleticism have kept her consistently in the depth chart.
McGlynn only recently made her USA debut in a friendly against Argentina in October. At 26 she is the most unproven and developmental but has an emerging profile of rangy shot-stopper.
Tullis-Joyce has the least international soccer experience of the three too. In November 2024, the 29-year-old received her first-ever USWNT call up during the previous FIFA international window. However, she remains uncapped having not featured in either of the friendlies against England or the Netherlands.
The 2025 SheBelieves Cup will serve as an audition for Campbell and McGlynn to stake their claims to climb up the USA's goalkeeping depth chart. While Tullis-Joyce will just be getting acclimated to the environment.
Not called up to the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, either as a rostered or training player, is Casey Murphy. The North Carolina Courage number one was the backup to Naeher at the 2024 Olympics where the USA won gold. She has amassed 20 caps since 2021.
Tullis-Joyce will have to keep biding her time to make her USA debut in 2025. The next opportunity will come in April, when the USA plays two friendlies against Brazil.
The 2025 SheBelieves Cup will begin on Thursday, February 20, when the USWNT takes on Colombia in Houston, Texas.