Why the Premier League Is Blacked Out on Fubo This Weekend
Those hoping to watch another round of Premier League action unfold on fuboTV will be sorely disappointed this weekend.
The streaming platform is a regular provider of Premier League fixtures in the United States, but a disagreement between Fubo and NBCUniversal has resulted in a blackout of channels affiliated with the latter.
Unfortunately for supporters in the U.S., that could result in a frustrating weekend without access to as many as five Premier League fixtures.
Here’s the latest on the Fubo blackout.
Why Are Premier League Matches Not Available on Fubo?
On Friday, Nov. 21, Fubo announced that all NBCUniversal channels available on the platform would be unavailable to subscribers until an agreement between the parties has been reached. They accused NBCUniversal of “discrimination” regarding a financial dispute during contract renewal negotiations.
Fubo released a statement, which read: “Fubo has been engaged in good faith negotiations with NBCUniversal (NBCU) to renew our long-standing content agreement to distribute their networks to consumers.
“Fubo believes customers should have the option to choose among multiple distributors to access the content they love. Unfortunately, NBCU has offered terms regarding pricing and packaging that are egregiously above those offered to other distributors. There is no basis for this discrimination and, as a result, Fubo subscribers would either be denied important content or be forced to pay what we believe to be exorbitant costs.
“As a result, all NBCU networks are no longer on Fubo as of 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, 2025.”
An array of channels are affected by the blackout, including various regional NBC Sports channels, USA Network, Golf Channel, NBC Universo and more.
Full List of Affected Channels
Local Channels
- NBC Local Affiliates
- Telemundo Local/National
Regional Sports Channels
- NBC Sports 4K
- NBC Sports Bay Area
- NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
- NBC Sports Boston
- NBC Sports California
- NBC Sports California Plus
- NBC Sports California Plus 3
- NBC Sports Philadelphia
- NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
National Channels
- American Crimes
- Bravo
- Bravo Vault
- Caso Cerrado
- CNBC
- CNBC World
- Cozi
- Dateline 24/7
- E! Entertainment Television
- E! Keeping Up
- Golf Channel
- GolfPass
- LX Home
- Million Dollar Listing Vault
- MSNBC
- NBC NOW
- NBC Sports NOW
- NBC Universo
- True CRMZ
- New England Cable News
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora
- Oxygen True Crime
- Oxygen True Crime Archives
- Real Housewives Vault
- SNL Vault
- Telemundo Accion
- Telemundo al Dia
- The Golf Channel
- Today All Day
- Universal Movies
- USA Network
The Premier League Matches Affected by Fubo Blackout
There were five Premier League matches scheduled to be available via Fubo across the weekend, leaving subscribers in an awkward position. The following matches are now unavailable:
- Burnley vs. Chelsea (11/22/25)
- Bournemouth vs. West Ham United (11/22/25)
- Newcastle United vs. Manchester City (11/22/25)
- Leeds United vs. Aston Villa (11/23/25)
- Manchester United vs. Everton (11/24/25)
Fubo have pushed people towards Peacock, stating: “If you have access to Peacock, you can continue watching NBCU content there.”
However, only Newcastle’s clash with Man City is available via Peacock, leaving four other Premier League matches unavailable to Fubo subscribers.