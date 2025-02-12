Why the Champions League Final Could Be Coming to the United States
Negations are currently underway to potentially bring the Champions League to the United States in the coming years.
Since the inception of the Champions League, the final fixture of the tournament has unfolded in the most historic and grand stadiums throughout Europe. Wembley Stadium hosted the most recent Champions League final and the Allianz Arena is set to host this year's on May 31.
For the entirety of the 21st century, UEFA has worked with Swiss-based agency TEAM Marketing to sell and distribute the global commercial rights to the Champions League, keeping the tournament firmly in Europe. However, UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) are now eyeing a new partnership that could bring a massive chance to the Champions League locations moving forward.
UEFA has entered talks with American agency Relevent Sports for the global commercial rights to Europe's men's club competitions beginning in 2027. Co-owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Relevent Agency is dedicated to bringing European soccer to the United States.
UEFA released the following statement on the new potential partnership: “The board of UC3, the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), has agreed to enter into an exclusive period of negotiation with Relevent Sports over the global commercial rights to the UEFA men’s club competitions for the period 2027-2033."
Relevent Sports was the mastermind behind the International Champions Cup that brought Europe's top clubs to the United States during the preseason. Back in 2014, 109,318 fans watched Manchester United take on Real Madrid at Michigan Stadium. Three years later, Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off at Hard Rock Stadium.
As soccer continues to grow across the globe, there has been a greater push to bring competitive matches featuring European powerhouses to the United States. La Liga recently debated bringing Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid to Miami before the holiday break this season. The United States is also set to host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Should UEFA sign a new deal with Relevent Sports, there is a chance the Champions League could be the next major competition breaking ground in the United States.
UEFA confirmed it will come to a decision within the following weeks. Until then, the world will have to wait and see if the landscape of the Champions League undergoes even further changes in the next few years.