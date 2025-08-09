Wrexham Collapse in EFL Championship Return After 43 Years
What started out as a dream return to the EFL Championship ended as a nightmare for Wrexham as the Red Dragons coughed up a lead late to lose 2–1 to Southampton.
A new-look Wrexham kicked off their first Championship campaign in 43 years at St. Mary’s. With dreams of one day playing in the Premier League, Phil Parkinson’s men looked to start their 2025–26 season off strong against a recently demoted Southampton side.
Former Rangers forward and new signing Josh Windass got on the visitors on the scoresheet first, converting from the spot in the 22nd minute.
The Red Dragons held onto their 1–0 lead for the next 67 minutes until Ryan Manning scored a stunning free kick to pull one back for Southampton.
Even worse than conceding the late equalizer was conceding a winner in the 96th minute. Jack Stephens got on the end of a bouncing cross and buried the hosts’ second goal of the afternoon from close range to secure all three points for the Saints.
What was an improbable comeback for Southampton was just as poor a collapse from Wrexham. The Welsh outfit could not close out the match, costing them three points in what will now be remembered as an opening match to forget.
It must be said, though, that Southampton were the better side on the day. Will Still’s men dominated possession, sent 27 total shots the way of Danny Ward and completed over three times the passes that Wrexham did.
The Red Dragons, meanwhile, only managed two shots on target in 96 minutes, and one was Windass’s penalty. Last season in EFL League One, Wrexham would have been able to put in such a performance and walk away with three points, but competition in the Championship will punish such a performance.
Wrexham will get a chance to redeem themselves next weekend when they host West Brom on Saturday, Aug. 16. First, though, is an EFL Cup bout with Hull City on Tuesday, Aug. 12.