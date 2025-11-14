Will Lionel Messi Play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is rapidly approaching with Lionel Messi and Argentina’s trophy defense a main talking point of the tournament.
As of now, Messi is slated to compete with La Albiceleste in the tournament. Father Time comes for all, but Messi has showed no signs of slowing down since lifting the World Cup in 2022. The 38-year-old is still going strong with Inter Miami having just signed a three-year contract extension with the club seeing him through the 2028 season.
Argentina are already qualified for the World Cup with less than seven months to go until the tournament as well.
As long as Messi remains fit, he should be part of manager Lionel Scaloni’s plans. Even with him turning 39 during the tournament.
Messi, Argentina Eye Historic Repeat
Argentina might have the proverbial pressure off their backs in terms of getting over the line, but there’s little doubt regarding their potential of pulling off another run to the trophy.
There’s only been two repeat winners in FIFA World Cup history: Brazil in 1958 and 1962, and Italy in 1934 and 1938. Multiple countries have come close to going back-to-back including West Germany, the Netherlands and even Brazil again. Yet, the feat has not been done since 1962.
There have been six different winners this century alone: Argentina, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Brazil. Les Bleus have the most finals appearances since 2002 with three while both Germany and Argentina have each made two finals in that span.
La Albiceleste still have a star-studded roster as well outside of Messi. The team that conquered the world in 2022 should have the majority of its parts next summer. Players like Julián Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Emiliano Martínez, Enzo Fernández and Cristian Romero will likely play major roles in a tournament run.
Plus, there’s potential youth that could invigorate the roster given the likes of Franco Mastantuono and others.
Messi has accumulated enough silverware in his career if he wanted to call it quits tomorrow, but repeating as World Cup champion could be the ultimate cherry on top of his legendary resume.
When Does the 2026 World Cup Start?
The 48-team World Cup will provide five-and-a-half weeks of blockbuster entertainment of millions and millions of fans all around the world—and Jun. 11 is the date to circle in your calendars.
That’s when co-hosts Mexico will get their group stage campaign underway at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Argentina, if they want to repeat their 2022 World Cup triumph, must escape one of the 12 four-team groups, with an expanded knockout phase meaning that five matches must then be won consecutively.
The World Cup wraps up at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Jul. 19—whether Messi will be there looking to reinforce his status as the best to ever play remains to be seen.