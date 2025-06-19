Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami After Injury Scare?
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano was asked about Lionel Messi’s game health ahead of Thursday night’s FIFA Club World Cup match against Porto and insisted that his talisman is good to go.
The 37-year-old was rumored to be a doubt for the game and it became a talking point when he was seen holding his leg during a training session. But Mascherano, speaking to reporters in his pre-match media appearance, played down any concerns that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is anything but available.
“I saw that in some places it was being talked about. But no, no, it’s nothing. He is fine,” Mascherano said. “He trained, and more importantly, he trained well.
“Actually, we were talking right when I saw that the cameras ended up focusing on him touching his leg. It’s nothing. Nothing at all. People sometimes just touch themselves, right? But no, nothing happened. He’s fine. And obviously, he’s going to play.”
Messi played the full 90-minute match when Inter Miami opened the Club World Cup with a 0–0 tie against Al Ahly of Egypt on June 15. Messi’s team had more possession (55% vs. 45%) and more shots (14 vs. 11), but fewer of what Fotmob defines as big chances (3 vs. 5). Al Ahly also managed to accumulate more xG—1.98, compared to Miami’s 0.87, suggesting it ought to have won.
Porto also tied 0–0 with Palmeiras in Group A’s other opening round match, so it is everything to play for on Matchday 2. If Miami takes a win against the European side on Thursday, it increases the likelihood of also beating Palmeiras on Matchday 3 to comfortably progress to the knockouts.
