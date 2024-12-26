Wolves 2–0 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Another Bruno Fernandes Red Card Costs United
Manchester United left Molineux Stadium with zero points on Boxing Day as Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their second consecutive victory under new head coach, Vitor Pereira.
Coming off two defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth, Manchester United looked to get back to winning ways against a Wolves side stuck at the bottom of the Premier League standings. Ruben Amorim's men bossed the first half in terms of possession, but it was the hosts that created the best chances of the opening 45 minutes. Neither club mustered enough to get on the scoresheet, though, and both went down the tunnel deadlocked at 0–0.
The turning point of the game came in the 47th minute when Bruno Fernandes received his second yellow card of the match for a late, rather needless challenge on Nélson Semedo. For the third time this season, the 30-year-old was sent off, leaving the Red Devils with 10 men for the remainder of the game.
It only took 11 minutes after the red card for Wolves to get on the scoresheet. Matheus Cunha scored a brilliant Olimpico goal over the head of André Onana to give the hosts the 1–0 lead. United tried to find an equalizer, but Wolves defended valiantly in the final stages of the match and Hee-chan Hwang secured all three points for his side with an insurance goal in stoppage time.
United now sit 14th in the Premier League standings while Wolves improve their position to 17th place, one spot clear of the relegation zone.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Wolves Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (3-4-2-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: José Sá
8.8/10
CB: Matt Doherty
8.2/10
CB: Santiago Bueno
7.2/10
CB: Toti Gomes
8/10
RWB: Nélson Semedo
7.4/10
CM: Andre
8.3/10
CM: João Gomes
6.4/10
LWB: Rayan Aït-Nouri
6.7/10
AM: Gonçalo Guedes
6.1/10
AM: Matheus Cunha
8.7/10
ST: Jørgen Strand Larsen
6.3/10
SUB: Hee-chan Hwang (74' for Guedes)
7.3/10
SUB: Thomas Doyle (74' for Gomes)
6.4/10
SUB: Rodrigo Gomes (87' for Aït-Nouri)
N/A
SUB: Craig Dawson (92' for Strand Larsen)
N/A
SUB: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (93' for Semedo)
N/A
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Wolves (3-4-2-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: André Onana
5.3/10
CB: Lisandro Martínez
6.2/10
CB: Harry Maguire
6.8/10
CB: Leny Yoro
6.6/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
6.8/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
7.1/10
CM: Kobbie Mainoo
6.3/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
7.3/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
4.8/10
AM: Amad Diallo
6.1/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
5.8/10
SUB: Casemiro (63' for Mainoo)
6.9/10
SUB: Antony (63' for Yoro)
7.1/10
SUB: Christian Eriksen (63' for Ugarte)
6.3/10
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (79' for Diallo)
5.3/10
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (79' for Højlund)
6.1/10