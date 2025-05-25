Wolves vs. Brentford: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brentford have an extremely slim chance of qualifying for Europe this weekend when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League Gameweek 38.
The Bees are currently ninth but could qualify for the Europa Conference League if they rise to eighth this Sunday. To achieve that they need to beat Wolves and hope Brighton & Hove Albion lose to Tottenham Hotspur, while also requiring Chelsea or Newcastle to finish seventh. If the Blues were to finish seventh, Brentford would also need them to win the Conference League final against Real Betis on Wednesday evening.
An unlikely set of circumstances could be snuffed out by Wolves, who would ruin Brentford’s day should they deny Thomas Frank’s side victory. The Old Gold have lost their last three Premier League matches, however, and have nothing riding on their final day clash other than pride and retaining 14th place.
What Time Does Wolves vs. Brentford Kick-Off?
- Location: Wolverhampton, England
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
- Date: Sunday, 25 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Alex Chilowicz
Wolves vs. Brentford Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Wolves: 2 wins
- Brentford: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Brentford 5–3 Wolves (October 5, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Wolves
Brentford
Crystal Palace 4–2 Wolves - 20/05/25
Brentford 2–3 Fulham - 18/05/25
Wolves 0–2 Brighton - 10/05/25
Ipswich 0–1 Brentford - 10/05/25
Man City 1–0 Wolves - 02/05/25
Brentford 4–3 Man Utd - 04/05/25
Wolves 3–0 Leicester - 26/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Brentford - 01/05/25
Man Utd 0–1 Wolves - 20/04/25
Brentford 4–2 Brighton - 19/04/25
How to Watch Wolves vs. Brentford on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available via BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC London 94.9 & talkSPORT
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
N/A
Wolves Team News
Wolves could be without Jørgen Strand Larsen for their final day battle and Matheus Cunha could be left out of the starting lineup once more as he closes in on a move to Manchester United.
Leon Chiwome, Hwang Hee-chan, Enso González and Saša Kalajdžić are also missing in the forward line, with Yerson Mosquera a long-term absentee in defence.
Vitor Pereira has also confirmed that Tommy Doyle and Sam Johnstone will miss the visit of Brentford.
Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Wolves predicted lineup vs. Brentford (3-4-2-1): Sá; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, J. Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri; Munetsi, Sarabia; Guedes.
Brentford Team News
Brentford will be missing Vitaly Janelt, Fábio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva for the journey to the Midlands but Frank has revealed that Aaron Hickey, who has been missing since October 2023, will be part of the matchday squad on Sunday.
It could be the final Brentford outing for Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, with Frank having admitted that the prolific duo could leave the club for bigger and better things this summer. They will want to bow out on a high.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves
Brentford predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa.
Wolves vs. Brentford Score Prediction
Eight goals graced the reverse fixture and Sunday could be another high-scoring affair, with Brentford rarely failing to entertain this season. With victory needed to keep their European dream alive, the Bees will be pushing for all three points from the first kick.
Wolves have been much improved since Vitor Pereira’s arrival but have taken their foot off the gas recently, losing their last three Premier League games. With nothing to play for at Molineux, they might struggle to find enough motivation to conquer the Bees.