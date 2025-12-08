Wolves vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United will be aiming to steady their erratic form when they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, heading into the fixture with a win, a draw and a loss from their last three Premier League outings.
After a limp 1–0 defeat to Everton, United bounced back with an impressive victory over high-flying Crystal Palace, only to let their lead slip in a frustrating 1–1 draw with struggling West Ham—courtesy of yet another late collapse.
The inconsistency has seen United slide down to 12th place, though in a remarkably tight table, they remain just three points off the top five.
Wolves, meanwhile, have endured one of the bleakest starts to a Premier League campaign in recent memory. With just two points from their opening 14 matches, Rob Edwards’s side have equalled the joint-lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight season—matching Sheffield United’s infamous 2020–21 start.
Edwards has already conceded the reality of their situation, admitting recently: “We don’t want to go out with a whimper.” On paper, this should be a routine win for United—if such a thing exists for them this season.
However, Wolves completed a shock league double over the Red Devils last term, meaning recent head-to-head form is in their favour, even if everything else isn’t.
With the stage set for an intriguing Monday night matchup, here is Sports Illustrated’s full guide to the clash at Molineux.
What Time Does Wolves vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?
- Location: Wolverhampton, England
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
- Date: Monday, Dec. 8
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Salisbury
- VAR: Nick Hopton
Wolves vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 3 wins
- West Ham: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Man Utd 0–1 Wolves (April 20, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Wolves
Manchester United
Wolves 0–1 Nottingham Forest – 3/12/25
Man Utd 1–1 West Ham United – 4/12/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Wolves – 30/11/25
Crystal Palace 1–2 Man Utd – 30/11/25
Wolves 0–2 Crystal Palace – 22/11/25
Man Utd 0–1 Everton – 24/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Wolves – 8/11/25
Tottenham 2–2 Man Utd – 8/11/25
Fulham 3–0 Wolves – 1/11/25
Nottingham Forest 2–2 Man Utd – 1/11/25
How to Watch Wolves vs. Man Utd on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
FOX One
Wolves Team News
To make matters worse for Wolves, midfield fulcrum João Gomes—arguably their best performer in an otherwise dire season—will miss the match through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card.
His natural replacement, Marshall Munetsi, is also unavailable due to a calf injury, while long-term absentee Rodrigo Gomes remains sidelined as well.
Fer López and Ladislav Krejčí both face late fitness tests, meaning Edwards may be forced to field something of a makeshift lineup on Monday night.
Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Wolves predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-3): Johnstone; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, André, Bellegarde, Wolfe; Arias, Larsen, Hwang
Man Utd Team News
Manchester United will again be without two key figures for their trip to Molineux.
Up front, Benjamin Šeško remains sidelined with the knee injury that has kept him out since late November, and he is not expected to return until later in December. In defence, Harry Maguire is also unavailable, having missed a similar period with a thigh issue.
Both Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot picked up knocks during the draw with West Ham, but Ruben Amorim is confident the pair will be fit in time for Monday night.
Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha, who made his return from a head injury against the Hammers, is still searching for goalscoring form in a United shirt.
The Brazilian has just one Premier League goal since his big-money move from Wolves, but he’ll be hoping that a return to his former home can help spark the kind of scoring touch that saw him finish last season with 15 top-flight goals.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Wolves (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee.
Wolves vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
Given Wolves sit rock bottom of the Premier League, are missing several key players and look utterly devoid of confidence, it’s difficult to envision them taking anything from Monday night’s clash.
Yes, they have beaten United in each of their last two meetings—but Cunha, instrumental in both of those victories, is now wearing red, not gold.
United, meanwhile, aren’t exactly purring, but they are vastly improved on last season, looking more fluid going forward and noticeably more organised at the back.
Wolves have scored just seven league goals—the worst return in the division by a considerable margin—while United’s 21 conceded represents a respectable, if not elite, defensive record.
All signs point toward a professional, controlled performance from United against a lacklustre Wolves side.
Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Man Utd