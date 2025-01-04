Wrexham's Steven Fletcher Scores Thrilling Late Winner vs. Peterborough
Steven Fletcher snatched all three points for Wrexham yet again with another late game winner.
Wrexham looked destined to drop points in their second match of 2025 after Peterborough United held the hosts to a 0–0 draw for 86 minutes. Except the Red Dragons can never be counted out, especially when Fletcher features off the bench.
The 37-year-old came onto the pitch in the 60th minute and scored the only goal of the match just 27 minutes later. Oliver Rathbone found Fletcher with a brilliant cross from the left wing and the Scottish striker headed the ball home over the diving goalkeeper.
Fletcher's goal is his fifth of the season as a substitute. The striker is no stranger to scoring goals when the Red Dragons need to find the back of the net in the dying moments of a match. In fact, Fletcher has three winners in Wrexham's last four matches.
The striker buried a penalty in the 88th minute against Blackpool on Boxing Day, scored a stoppage time winner against Wigan to close out 2024 and now pulled off another last-ditch rescue against Peterborough. With Paul Mullin struggling to score goals, Fletcher has stepped up when it matters most.
Wrexham's 1–0 victory over Peterborough puts Phil Parkinson's side level with Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL League One standings. Both sides have 51 points and trail Birmingham City by two points.