SI

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 33 Games

The Red Dragons could not improve their position in the EFL League One standings after their disappointing result against Bolton.

Amanda Langell

Wrexham have their sights set on a third consecutive promotion.
Wrexham have their sights set on a third consecutive promotion. / IMAGO/News Images

Although Wrexham only managed a 0–0 draw with Bolton Wanderers, they are still one point closer to a second-place finish in the EFL League One standings.

The race for automatic promotion to the EFL Championship is getting tighter and tighter with each passing week in League One. Wrexham are eyeing their third consecutive promotion in as many years, but their 2024–25 campaign took a hit this weekend.

The Red Dragons only recorded one shot on target in their scoreless draw against Bolton and could not find the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 16. Phil Parkinson's men have now dropped points in their last two League One matches at the STōK Cae Ras.

Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 33rd game this season.

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 33 Games

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

76

32

2

Wycombe Wanderers

64

33

3

Wrexham

62

33

4

Stockport County

57

33

5

Huddersfield Town

55

33

6

Bolton

54

33

As it stands, Wrexham will still have to compete in the League One playoffs to earn a spot in the Championship. The Red Dragons had a golden opportunity this weekend to finally surpass Wycombe Wanderers in the standings after Wycombe suffered a 1–0 defeat to Birmingham City, but they could not find a winner against Bolton.

Despite the disappointing result for the Red Dragons, they actually made up some ground and now are just two points behind Wycombe. If the two sides remain this close in the standings, their upcoming match on Mar. 15 could go a long way in the race for second place.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, are cruising atop the standings with 76 points and all-but punched their tickets to the Championship barring a massive collapse.

Wrexham's Next Five Games

  • Huddersfield Town vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Rotherham United (H): Saturday, Mar. 8, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Reading vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wycombe Wanderers vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, Mar. 22, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

manual

Published |Modified
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer