Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 33 Games
Although Wrexham only managed a 0–0 draw with Bolton Wanderers, they are still one point closer to a second-place finish in the EFL League One standings.
The race for automatic promotion to the EFL Championship is getting tighter and tighter with each passing week in League One. Wrexham are eyeing their third consecutive promotion in as many years, but their 2024–25 campaign took a hit this weekend.
The Red Dragons only recorded one shot on target in their scoreless draw against Bolton and could not find the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 16. Phil Parkinson's men have now dropped points in their last two League One matches at the STōK Cae Ras.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 33rd game this season.
Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 33 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
76
32
2
Wycombe Wanderers
64
33
3
Wrexham
62
33
4
Stockport County
57
33
5
Huddersfield Town
55
33
6
Bolton
54
33
As it stands, Wrexham will still have to compete in the League One playoffs to earn a spot in the Championship. The Red Dragons had a golden opportunity this weekend to finally surpass Wycombe Wanderers in the standings after Wycombe suffered a 1–0 defeat to Birmingham City, but they could not find a winner against Bolton.
Despite the disappointing result for the Red Dragons, they actually made up some ground and now are just two points behind Wycombe. If the two sides remain this close in the standings, their upcoming match on Mar. 15 could go a long way in the race for second place.
Birmingham City, meanwhile, are cruising atop the standings with 76 points and all-but punched their tickets to the Championship barring a massive collapse.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Huddersfield Town vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Rotherham United (H): Saturday, Mar. 8, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Reading vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wycombe Wanderers vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, Mar. 22, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)